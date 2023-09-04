Diablo 4 will squeeze in at least one more patch before Season 2 hits next month

Diablo 4’s second season is due to kick off in just over a month, but Blizzard will find time to drop at least one more patch before the Season of Blood begins.

That’s per community lead Adam Fletcher, who responded to a player on not-Twitter to confirm that a 1.1.4 update would land before Season 2 releases on October 17th.

Diablo 4’s post-Season 1 patches have in part walked back some of the controversial changes to its progression - which made the game even more of a slog - and characters, which saw its Sorcerer and Barbarian classes nerfed to the chagrin of players.

Since those rocky 1.1.0 days, the game has managed to make more positively-received tweaks to its gameplay, squishing various bugs and speeding up some smaller elements (such as Malignant Heart activation in 1.1.2) to improve the overall experience - particularly for those searching for rare loot by smashing through high-level monsters and dungeons.

Image credit: Blizzard

The game’s latest 1.1.3 patch was released on August 29th and aimed to make fighting crowds of monsters less frustrating, dropping the effects of enemy effects that risk leaving the player character endlessly stunned by multiple enemy attacks in quick succession. Damage from the death explosion of Fire Enchanted monsters was also dropped, along with making the charge attack of the Blasted Corpsefiend a bit less harsh.

While Blizzard is yet to detail what 1.1.4 will bring to Diablo 4, its patch notes for 1.1.3 noted at least one upcoming change to the way Affixes are displayed on item tooltips in Season of Blood, making it easier to compare random Affixes.

