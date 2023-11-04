If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4's first expansion revives Diablo 2's Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred

Vessel Of Hatred coming "late 2024"

Graham Smith
Diablo 4's first expansion will arrive sometime late in spaceyear 2024, but it's also a throwback to Diablo 2. That's because Vessel Of Hatred is all about one of the Prime Evils, Mephisto, who auld players would have slain in that most-beloved of hack-and-slashers. It's also going to add a new character class "never before seen in the Diablo universe."

"Vessel of Hatred continues the grim tale that began in Diablo IV, as you learn the fate of the prime evil Mephisto and his demonic plans for Sanctuary. To do that, you’ll be visiting a region new to Diablo IV, known by the locals as Nahantu," says the announcement news. Not much more about the expansion is shared, beyond its late 2024 release date.

This weekend's Blizzcon did bring other Diablo news, however. The third season of the action RPG will add a new weekly challenge dungeon called The Gauntlet, where players compete for Class ranking against each other, and the highest rank at the end of each week will have their name listed "in the Seasonal Hall of the Ancients for all of time."

The game's first seasonal event will also arrive on December 12th, with the Midwinter Blight. It'll last for three weeks and will introduce a "mysterious, red-cloaked terror" to the wintery Fractured Peaks.

Alice B named Diablo 4 this year's prettiest RSI machine, but since then it has seemed ailing due to misjudged patches, developer climb-downs and a grumpy community.

Diablo IV

Graham Smith

