If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

2

The fixes are in after Diablo 2: Resurrected's technical alpha

The remaster has been remastered itself
Craig Pearson avatar
News by Craig Pearson Contributor
Published on
Diablo 2: Resurrected artwork showing the heroes facing Mephisto.

Blizzard’s technomancers are elbow deep in Diablo 2: Resurrected’s guts. With a recent technical alpha letting players pass judgement on what’s been built so far, the team have been refining the game accordingly. Quite a few quality of life adjustments have been implemented from the feedback they received, and Blizzard have detailed a bunch of them for us.

Striking a balance isn’t easy. As Blizzard posted: “For Diablo II: Resurrected, we wanted to streamline this experience without compromising what made the original game memorable. There are so many unique quirks and systems in this game that, if modernized, would ultimately sabotage the original experience we adore.”

But a few simple tweaks and toggles are making their way in. New HUD options will allow UI scaling, large fonts, and gamma alterations to let players make their screen a lot more readable. There’s even a toggle for gold collection, meaning you can just automatically scoop it up. I don’t know why that’s a toggle, but some people must just love hunting down gold.

There have been a few more visual upgrades, too. To show just how closely they want to hew to the Diablo of old, they've fixed up the Sorceress’ lightning attacks, altering both the angle and heft of the alpha’s version.

Making the UI more functional means there are toggles for item names and the ‘compare’ tooltip. No more ver-boss-ity battles... Eh? So, you can now have as much or as little info on the screen that you wish. The automap’s colours have also been tweaked so it doesn’t blend into the game screen as you play, and clearer icons make spotting exactly what condition a skull is in a right old doddle. Look!

The shared stash’s tabs have been increased to three tabs, too, letting you organise your inventory into separate screens, with the storage size increasing to 300 slots.

Another alpha is planned for August for players who pre-ordered the game, and then an open beta will start soon after that. That’ll let you play in Burning Hells with a party of up to eight players, selected from Amazon, Barbarian, Paladin, Sorceress, and Druid classes. And then it’s out for real on September 23rd.

Tagged With

About the Author

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch