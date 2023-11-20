Dragon's Dogma 2 has an "info-packed" showcase this month, and a possible March 2024 release date

Capcom have announced a showcase for November 28th to delve into Dragon’s Dogma 2, a sequel to their oddball fantasy RPG from 2012. That’s exciting news to me, since the original’s small-person-climbs-big-monster combat was pure fun to simply watch. Doing the actual monster-stabbing was even better, though, and thankfully the sequel’s release date doesn’t seem that far off if a videogame ratings board is to be believed (accidental ratings boards leaks being the way many release dates are revealed these days).

Hot on the heels Capcom's showcase announcement, European ratings board PEGI briefly listed a March 22nd, 2024 date for the cult classic sequel on all platforms. The leaked date makes sense considering that Capcom’s financial year ends on March 31st, and the publisher might just want to squeeze in one last heavy-hitter before celebrating its own Capitalism New Year.

Whether the date is true or just a goof on PEGI’s part, we should learn more about the game’s release plans during the Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase. The 15-minute-long “info-packed” stream will have director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi talking us through various bits from the game, presumably including the glorious Shadow Of The Colossus-style giant-slaying. The showcase will take place at 1pm PST/ 4pm EST/ 9PM GMT on November 28th.

The original Dragon’s Dogma dropped on consoles in 2012 before making its way to PC four years later packaged together with the Dark Arisen expansion. The sequel is promising to add even more epic battles, dramatic day/night cycles, and a much-expanded Pawn system - which had you recruiting NPCs to fight alongside and chat with in the first game.

In his hands-on Dragon’s Dogma 2 preview, our Edwin said that Pawns were chattier and more lively than ever. But the rest of the game? “So far, absolutely indistinguishable from the 2012 original,” he wrote, “with the same opening story beats and the same terrific combat system of colourful yet intuitive, beautifully staged class abilities.” We'll see more of what's new later this month.