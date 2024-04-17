Looking for a walkthrough for the main quest Legacy in Dragon's Dogma 2? Depending on how you choose to play Dragon's Dogma 2, Legacy may be the final quest of your game. It may also be the beginning of a plethora of endgame content if you play your cards right, and happen to make a series of unorthodox decisions to break the cycle of Arisen versus Dragon.

In our Legacy walkthrough below, we've written out everything you need to know to conquer your destiny...or defy fate and unlock some alternate endings, if you so desire.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

For our full walkthrough of the entire game or to find a different quest, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough guide!

Legacy quest walkthrough

Legacy objectives:

(Optional) Explore the Excavation Site.

Climb Moonglint Tower.

Survive against Phaesus' lackeys.

Consider the critical decision that the Dragon gives you.

(Optional) Use the Empowered Godsbane Blade while riding the Dragon's back.

(Optional) Defeat the Dragon.

On the outskirts of Moonglint Tower, you'll find the Excavation Site where your journey to become the Arisen began. You've come a long way since picking up rocks here as an indentured labourer, and if you want to rest or purchase healing items before tackling the game's titular Dragon, this is the last place where you can do so.

Once your supplies are stocked, climb Moonglint Tower. At the top of the tower, Phaesus will unleash the false Sovran and the rest of his goons on you, and they're tough opponents. Luckily, you only need to survive for a minute before a cutscene ensues and the Dragon finally comes crashing down from the clouds.

The true Dragon's finally here, bringing fire and brimstone in his wake...along with a very important choice for the Arisen. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

After the Dragon shows Phaesus who's boss, your legendary opponent will present you with a choice: Fight him, or leave the battlefield, sacrificing the life of whichever NPC you've attained the highest affinity level with. We have a guide all about the affinity and romance system in Dragon's Dogma 2, and if you've happened to complete the game's romance quests, there's a good chance that you'll see a possible lover like Ulrika or Wilhelmina in the Dragon's claws. (If you've ignored these quests, there's a good chance that you'll see a random person, like a shopkeeper you happened to give lots of flowers to, or in my case, Captain Brant. Sorry Brant, I actually don't love you that much!)

If you want to sacrifice your loved one, you totally can, and doing so will unlock the bad ending of Dragon's Dogma 2. But the correct decision, of course, is to fight the Dragon. Once you choose this, your scaly nemesis will usher you on his back.

You can control your Arisen while riding the Dragon, and you have another choice here - listen to him pontificate endlessly, or climb towards his heart and use the Empowered Godsbane Blade on yourself. Choosing the latter will unlock the true endgame of Dragon's Dogma 2. However, since you'll get a second chance to ride the Dragon's back and use the Godsbane Blade if you play your cards right, we recommend that unless you want to skip out on the 'final' boss fight that the game has been leading up to, you simply sit back and let the Dragon fly you to your destination.

It's time to complete the cycle of Arisen versus Dragon. Fighting your eternal enemy is similar to fighting drakes, but as the main boss of Dragon's Dogma 2, this red fella sure hits harder. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

The battle against the Dragon begins once you touch down in a volcanic arena. This is a tough fight, but if your level is in the mid-30s and you've practiced against drakes, you know what to expect. The Dragon can breathe fire, set up explosive fireballs across the battlefield, and slice you down to size with claw swipes and tail attacks. Target his head and underbelly as much as you can, and when his heart becomes exposed, slash away at it. If you need extra firepower, there are several ballistae around the arena that you can use, but be aware that you're a sitting duck while piloting them.

Firing ballista bolts at the Dragon's head (or heart, if you can manage it), is a great way to deal heavy damage while your pawns keep him occupied. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Halfway through the fight, the Dragon will begin unleashing targeted laser-esque beams that can utterly destroy you. When you see these reddish orbs appear by his wings, run fast! Your pawns will follow suit, but it's likely that a few of them will get hit. Revive them, avoid the Dragon's following attacks, and continue chipping away. Like all big bosses in Dragon's Dogma 2, it might take a few tries, but eventually, the Dragon will fall.

When these dots show up, start dashing. You don't want to be stuck in the line of fire. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

And now the end credits will roll, and your Arisen will happily get ready to take the throne in Vernworth. If you're content with this finale, watch the credits play out. Or...you can look for the mysterious hooded Pathfinder who you may have sighted at regular intervals during your playthrough. Speak with him twice, and he'll restore you to the moment when you were riding the Dragon's back. (You can also enjoy the credits until they end and then reload from your last saved game to return to this juncture - just be sure not to select New Game + instead!)

The true path to destiny and the breaking of the cycle of Arisen versus Dragon awaits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

As we said before, climb to the Dragon's heart and use the Empowered Godsbane Blade on yourself to trigger the pathway to the true ending. Congratulations, you've unlocked the Unmoored World! And now you'll finally understand why Dragon's Dogma initially hides its sequel number on the title screen.

Next quest: Dreams Apart

So you're now in the Unmoored World, are you? It's a dangerous place full of red skies and tougher enemies, but if you complete the right objectives, you have all the time in the world to level up as much as you want. If you're considering new vocations for this endgame content, check out our guides to the Archer, Fighter, Mage, Magick Archer, Mystic Spearhand, Sorcerer, Thief, Trickster, Warrior, and Warfarer. We've also got full rundowns of the best weapons and best armor in Dragon's Dogma 2.