Interested in the best Warrior skills and augments in Dragon's Dogma 2? With a colossal two-handed sword at the ready, the Warrior of Dragon's Dogma 2 is a force to be reckoned with. While their inability to use shields makes them less tanky than Fighters, when it comes to severe and unforgiving damage output, a Warrior can't be beat.

Whether you're looking for info on unlocking the Warrior or simply hoping to get a better grip on this vocation's heavy charge attacks, we've got your back. In this guide, we've delved into the best Warrior skills and augments, giving you the rundown on what you need to know to make that greatsword's momentum unstoppable.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventure awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

A mild quest progression spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Warrior how to unlock

As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Warrior isn't available from the game's beginning. You don't have to wait too long to unlock it, however. Once your Arisen reaches the city of Vernworth a few hours into the game and stops by the Vocation Guild, you'll have the ability to unlock both the Warrior and the Sorcerer vocations as long as you complete the quest Vocation Frustration.

This quest requires clearing out a nearby goblin den and retrieving lost weapons. The den isn't far from town and the goblins can be vanquished without too much difficulty, but be certain to hire a full party of pawns to have your back as you delve into their domain.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Warrior best weapon skills

The Warrior uses an unrealistically sized greatsword or hammer - think Guts in Berserk, or perhaps Cloud in Final Fantasy VII. If you ever used the greatsword weapon in the Monster Hunter games, you'll also know what to expect. When in a casual pose, your Warrior will carry this massive weapon with a single hand against their back in the ultimate show of coolness. When battle breaks out, they'll swing it using both hands, wrecking anything in their path with truly staggering momentum.

Skyward Sunder

Skyward Sunder sees the Warrior jumping and slashing upwards at the same time, sending any enemy on the receiving end of this blow flying. This is a great starting skill for the Warrior that'll help get newbies accustomed to how this vocation plays. It creates quite an impact, clears away small foes, deals nice damage on big ones, and can be charged up for greater power, like almost all of the Warrior's skills.

With Skyward Sunder, you can soar high in the sky - usually taking a monster or two with you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Heavenward Sunder, the more advanced form of Skyward Sunder that becomes available upon ranking up this vocation, causes even greater damage once it's fully charged.

Rending Sweep

If you've ever dreamed of spinning like a top with your greatsword or hammer cleaving a path in front of you, Rending Sweep is the skill meant for you. Use it to make goblins spiral left and right in your wake or to smash the legs of any oversized boss that won't fall down easily.

Rending Sweep is a fantastic skill for knocking back any foes who underestimate your greatsword and dare gang up on you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Like Skyward Sunder, this skill can be charged up to prolong the length of your spin and create a bigger impact. The more advanced version of Rending Sweep, dubbed Razing Sweep, is even more potent in the damage and spinning departments.

Goring Lunge

Goring Lunge makes the Warrior charge forward like an angry bull, running through any target in their path with their weapon. This is a pure battering ram skill, designed to slice through foes and crash them into walls. It can feel somewhat unpredictable, especially if you use Goring Lunge in enclosed spaces where there isn't much room to run. But it sure is fun to smash baddies into corners and see them ragdoll to the ground afterwards.

Knoll Breaker

With one upwards thrust, the Warrior's Knoll Breaker can knock targets off balance or leave them unconscious. Since fights against large bossess are the bread and butter of Dragon's Dogma 2, it really pays to have a reliable weapon skill that can knock the heavies over. Knoll Breaker fits the bill - just be sure to charge this one up for maximum potential, as with all Warrior skills.

Gale Slash

As the name might imply, Gale Slash is like a hurricane, with the Warrior using their weapon's momentum to slash back and forth, over and over again. Keep activating this skill with well-timed button presses and your swings will grow faster, finally culminating in one final slash that's more savage than all the ones that came before.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Warrior best core skills

All vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 have core skills that make up their foundations. The Warrior's abilities range from Mighty Sweep and Stonesplitter, which are your simple horizontal and vertical slashes, to the slightly more complex skills below that deserve further investigation.

Barge

Barge makes the Warrior stomp forward, smacking into whatever target's closest to them. Unlike the Warrior's wide-sweeping attacks, this ability has no range whatsoever. However, it can force a target to flinch, and is a highly useful skill to utilise in between larger attacks, ultimately setting up combos that'll make a foe fall over. You're also less likely to flinch as you're using Barge. Never let them catch you off guard!

Barge is useful against foes big and small. With two Warriors up against this cyclops, he'll soon topple to his knees. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Bulwark

Mastering the charge of your attacks is a necessity to make it as a Warrior. If you're worried about enemies getting close and stabbing you during that charge time, Bulwark is useful, as it reduces any damage that you take during this period, helping you become the steady bulwark that your party needs.

Repulse

There are two good core skills for the Warrior that play with the vocation's charge mechanics. Breakneck Strike lets you inflict greater damage by unleashing an attack the second it's fully charged, which is good. I tend to prefer Repulse, however, which lets you parry any attacks that come your way when you're charging up. It takes expert timing, but Repulse has the added benefit of knocking a target off balance, which is always much appreciated in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Warrior best augments

If you want a passive boost to your stats in Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll need to equip augments. A Warrior would do well to make use of the following:

Pertinacity

You're going to be slashing left and right as a Warrior, never letting up in damage. Make sure that your attacks can break through an opponent's guard by selecting Pertinacity.

Dominance

Dominance will augment your knockdown power, which plays in well with several of the skills listed here that are all about toppling enemies.

You're going to be slashing left and right as a Warrior, never letting up in damage. Make sure that your attacks can break through an opponent's guard by selecting Pertinacity.

Dominance

Dominance will augment your knockdown power, which plays in well with several of the skills listed here that are all about toppling enemies.