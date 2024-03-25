Interested in the best Mystic Spearhand skills and augments in Dragon's Dogma 2? One of the two main vocations that combine might and magick in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Mystic Spearhand is a powerful combatant wielding the elegant Duospear. From spinning strikes to supplementary spells that can lift enemies up in a bubble before smashing them back into the ground, these expert spear fighters have a plethora of options in their arsenal.

Whether you're looking for info on unlocking the Mystic Spearhand or want a thorough explanation of this vocation's hybrid complexities, we're here to help. In this guide, we've delved into the best Mystic Spearhand skills and augments, giving you the rundown on what you need to make both ends of that Duospear sizzle.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventure awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

A mild quest progression spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

How to unlock Mystic Spearhand in Dragon's Dogma 2

As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Mystic Spearhand isn't available from the game's beginning. You can unlock it after beginning the side quest Readvent of Calamity, which requires revisiting the village of Melve once you start completing missions for Captain Brant. It's worth noting that this side quest is missable and can be discontinued if you progress to the second act of Dragon's Dogma 2 too quickly, which commences once you start the quest The Feast of Deception. You can, however, still obtain the vocation, which we'll outline below.

Readvent of Calamity starts with a putrid, poison-leaking dragon attacking Melve as soon as you enter the village. You'll need to rush into combat to fight the thing, but plenty of allies will be by your side, including a red hooded warrior named Sigurd who wields a Duospear. Once the dragon is finished, ask Sigurd about his fighting style to unlock the vocation. He'll usually be standing by Melve's cliff edges after the fight, brooding on how the dragon you fought was a mere copy and not the real thing. However, he won't stay in this location for too long.

If you can't find Sigurd, or miss the Readvent of Calamity quest entirely, you can find him hanging out in his coastal hut, on the far eastern edge of Harve Village.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand best weapon skills

The Duospear is a truly cool weapon, and Mystic Spearhands specialise in using its twin edges with vicious dexterity, augmenting their piercing attacks with a nice blend of magick. Here are my favourite Duospear weapon skills.

Dragoun's Stabbe

Dragoun's Stabbe is a beginning Mystic Spearhand skill, starting the trend of this vocation's skills all using truly ancient spelling. It also demonstrates this vocation's agile style, sending you shooting forward in a blue jetstream as you ram your spear into the enemy in front of you.

This skill can be used on the ground and in mid-air, where it's stellar for targeting flying enemies or grabbing hold of a griffin who's just beyond your reach. It's tricky at first to land, and you might go careening in the wrong direction. But mastering Dragoun's Stabbe - and later its more powerful advanced version, Dragoun's Foin - is your first step towards becoming a Duospear warrior.

Seching Blade

Seching Blade is a solid skill to supplement your spear slashes. It activates a bunch of blue floating blades that follow your Arisen and can fly at nearby targets automatically. The blades aren't powerful, but they'll deal extra bits of damage with each slash you make.

Eventually you can upgrade to Seching Storm, which allows you to conjure more blades at decreased Stamina.

Humble Offringe

This is a fun one! Humble Offringe activates an anti-gravity bubble that levitates nearby objects and hurls them at hostiles. You can also cause smaller enemies to levitate before pummeling them down into the dirt. There's nothing like doing this to flying foes who have temporarily landed on the ground. Take that, winged pests.

If moving enemies around against their will is your thing, you can upgrade Humble Offringe to Devout Offringe, which extends the range of this skill.

Thef's Hond

I find myself running out of Stamina all the time when I play as a Mystic Spearhand, even more so than other melee classes. (It must be all the spear rotating and dashing). Thef's Hond is a good way to keep Stamina high by sapping it from enemies. While not everyone will need it - especially if you have better Stamina management skills than I do - it's a handy backup in the middle of a long fight. Ravinour's Hond, an upgrade that hastens Stamina recovery even further, is also good.

Skiedragoun's Fangtooth

Skiedragoun's Fangtooth reminds me of the abilities of the Dragoon in just about every Final Fantasy game out there. You know the deal - hop far into the sky, then plunge down at great speed, impaling any target who dares to stand in your point of impact. This skill will inflict even greater harm when you use it to evade an enemy's attack. Like Dragoun's Stabbe, you can often miss with this skill, but when you hit, it's so, so satisfying.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand best core skills

In Dragon's Dogma 2, core skills are foundational abilities for each vocation. The Mystic Spearhand has a tonne of cool ones that revolve around amping up their magic and spear interplay. Twein Cut and Magike Cut, which respectively act as your basic melee attacks, are the all-important ones you need to start with. Other than those building blocks, give these a go:

Redoubted Bolt

Redoubted Bolt shoots a magickal burst that doesn't deal damage but can flinch enemies, which is useful for setting up further attacks. If you end up using this a lot, upgrade to Forbeding Bolt to charge your bolts up, preventing targets from moving instead of merely flinching them. Scatering Bolt is a further upgrade that lets you dispence Forbeding Bolt immediately instead of charging.

Quick Fot

Quick Fot is a dash move that lets you dart up to any target hit by Forbeding Bolt or Scatering Bolt. Use this for traversal and to clear a path across an arena quickly. Mystic Spearhands specialise in zig-zagging around, after all!

Winding Cut

This is the cool move that all spear and staff users have in media - the neat "spin the long weapon around repeatedly" manoeuvre that deals constant damage in its wake. The more you press the button assigned to Winding Cut, the more spear rotations your Arisen will perform.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand best augments

Augments make your passive stats go up in Dragon's Dogma 2. The Mystic Spearhand benefits from selecting the following choices:

Polarity

Polarity boosts your strength stat during the day and your magick stat at night. It's an interesting augment that can help you build a unique playstyle depending on what time of day it is, which is only fitting for the Mystic Spearhand's dual-class, melee meets magick nature.

Athleticism

Athleticism reduces the amount of Stamina you use when dashing, which is 100% needed considering how much you're going to be moving when you play as this vocation.

That concludes our look at the Duospear awesomeness that make up the Mystic Spearhand's skills and augments.