Interested in the best Sorcerer skills and augments in Dragon's Dogma 2? When it comes to damage-dealing magick, the Sorcerer of Dragon's Dogma 2 is the one to call. This specialised mage focuses on big attack spells, differing from the mix of damage and support magick used by the Mage. You can expect some general similarities with the Mage's skillset here, but your focus will largely be on raining the elements down on your quarry in magnificent ways.

Whether you're looking for info on unlocking the Sorcerer or simply hoping to get some idea of the powerful magick at your disposal, we're here to help. In this guide, we've delved into the best Sorcerer skills and augments, giving you the rundown on what you need to know to truly manifest the most devastating spells anyone's ever seen.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventure awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

A mild quest progression spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer how to unlock

As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Sorcerer isn't available from the game's beginning. You don't have to wait too long to unlock it, however. Once your Arisen reaches the city of Vernworth a few hours into the game and stops by the Vocation Guild, you'll have the ability to unlock both the Sorcerer and the Warrior vocations as long as you complete the quest Vocation Frustration.

This quest requires clearing out a nearby goblin den and retrieving lost weapons. The den isn't far from town and the goblins can be vanquished without too much difficulty, but be certain to hire a full party of pawns to have your back as you delve into their domain.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer best weapon skills

The Sorcerer uses a slightly elevated version of a staff called an archistave. Since an archistave is only a few steps removed from a Mage's weapon, the Sorcerer can equip many of the Mage's weapon skills. Several magicks with higher burst damage as well as a larger area of effect are at their disposal, however, and my favourites are listed below. Keep in mind that the trade-off for casting these impressive spells is a very long incantation time.

Salamander

Salamander shoots out a slithering snake-like trail of flame that incinerates all it touches and stays on the ground for a brief while, dealing continuous damage. This is an excellent go-to damage spell, and like many of the magicks in the Sorcerer's arsenal, it's worth investing in its advanced variant, High Salamander, as soon as it becomes available to you.

These guys look vaguely like salamanders...might as well use Salamander on them! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Dragon's Dogma 2

Thundermine

The lengthy incantation times of all of the Sorcerer's unique spells can easily become a liability in combat if enemies decide to interrupt with constant attacks. Thundermine can circumvent this. Activating this skill conjures a ball of lightning that sizzles by your Sorcerer, automatically targeting any enemy who draws near. It vanishes after a few attacks, but it's always worth popping this skill before a combat to ensure that your pawns don't have to rush to your aid.

Thundermine is perfect for warding off annoyances who keep insisting on ruining your incantations. Take that! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Dragon's Dogma 2

You can combine Thundermine with the lightning spells Levin or High Levin, both of which are available to Mages and Sorcerers, for truly thunderous results.

Hagol

Hagol sends an icy blizzard spinning through the vicinity, damaging all targets in its wake and inflicting the Frostbite condition. This is a fine skill for freezing enemies in their tracks, and mixing it with the likes of Frigor or High Frigor is an excellent way to create a constant array of icy explosions (and stepping stones) all across the battlefield.

Decanter

The Sorcerer's not really about healing party members in the same fashion that the Mage is. Instead, the Sorcerer focuses on healing themselves via Decanter, a unique skill that saps health from a target and grants it to the caster. You've got to stay still to use this spell, but it does regenerate a nice chunk of health, making it easy for the Sorcerer to stay in the game and set up their bigger attack spells.

Bolide

When it comes to huge damage (and possibly making your computer's frame rate chug), Bolide is a Dragon's Dogma classic. As you might expect, the incantation time is considerable, but when all's said and done, the Sorcerer will summon meteors from the sky that drop on every enemy in front of them with tremendous impact.

Maelstrom, another of the Sorcerer's most epic skills, is comparable in spectacle and damage, and might be more to your liking if you'd rather summon a whirlwind. Meteors win out for me, though, and I prefer the mobility that Bolide provides rather than needing to stand still.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer best core skills

The vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 all have a list of core skills that make up their foundations. The Sorcerer's skillset has a lot in common with the Mage, but there are a few key differences.

Galvanize

Galvanize is an excellent core skill that lets the Sorcerer focus their mind for a brief instant and recharge their Stamina bar. Frankly, it would be superb if all vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 had something like this at their disposal, but since the Sorcerer will often be losing Stamina at a remarkably fast rate due to their massive spells, it's only fair to give them a special recovery ability.

Dashing from point A to point B kills Stamina fast. Galvanize can help! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Dragon's Dogma 2

Galvanize can be cast while moving for reduced efficacy, meaning that it's an okay utility spell for a quick pick-me-up when running across the map from one location to another.

Quickspell

Let's face it - magick-gathering animations are an ordeal to sit through. If you played as a Mage before taking up the Sorcerer vocation and felt like Quickspell was a necessity, be prepared to find that it's even more of a necessity here.

Quickspell greatly reduces the casting time of any spell in exchange for sapping your Stamina, and utilising it in combat is a delicate game of figuring out when it's worth weathering a lengthy casting time versus when you need a spell to pop off immediately. Unlike Mages, however, the Sorcerer has Galvanize, which gives them a bit more flexibility for balancing the loss of Stamina that they'll surely experience from using Quickspell all the time.

Bursting Bolt

Like the Mage, the Sorcerer's basic attack ability is Magick Bolt, which can be elevated into the advanced Bursting Bolt. This core skill lets the Sorcerer store up magick and then fire out a burst that connects with an enemy and explodes a short time afterwards. It's a cool delayed attack, and it can unleash different effects depending on whether or not the Sorcerer's archistave is enchanted. For instance, if the archistave has been blessed with an Ice Boon spell, enemies hit with Bursting Bolt will potentially freeze once the energy burst goes off.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer best augments

Augments increase your passive stats in Dragon's Dogma 2. The heavy damage-dealing Sorcerer build featured here will be augmented very nicely with these two options.

Catalysis

Catalysis increases the damage dealt whenever you exploit a target's elemental weakness. In other words, if your ogre friend can't stand fire and you hit him with Salamander, he'll most definitely be hurting more than he would otherwise be.

Sagacity

Sagacity is a simple and clean Magick augmentation that'll make all of your spells a tad more powerful. Nothing too complicated, but great in the long run.

Catalysis increases the damage dealt whenever you exploit a target's elemental weakness. In other words, if your ogre friend can't stand fire and you hit him with Salamander, he'll most definitely be hurting more than he would otherwise be.

Sagacity

Sagacity is a simple and clean Magick augmentation that'll make all of your spells a tad more powerful. Nothing too complicated, but great in the long run.