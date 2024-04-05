Looking for how to unlock the Sorcerer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2? As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Sorcerer isn't available from the game's beginning. Thankfully, it doesn't take too long to unlock it, as all you need to do is complete a sidequest after arriving in the city of Vernworth. If you like huge magick attacks, the Sorcerer is the best vocation for pure spellcasting mayhem in Dragon's Dogma 2.

In this guide, we'll explain how to unlock the Sorcerer vocation so you can immediately get started levitating above your foes and blasting them with an endless array of lightning bolts.

Quest progression spoilers lie ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

How to unlock Warrior in Dragon's Dogma 2

When you arrive in Vernworth a few hours into Dragon's Dogma 2, stop by the Vocation Guild and chat with the counter clerk Klaus. He'll tell you that the guild can't give out Warrior and Sorcerer licenses at the moment, since their supply of archistaves and greatswords was stolen by goblins from the nearby Trevo Mine.

This opens the sidequest Vocation Frustration. You'll need to head over to the mine and get both items. Once you do so, you'll gain access to not only the Sorcerer vocation, but also the Warrior vocation.

Trevo Mine isn't too much of a trek from Vernworth's west gate. Just watch out for goblin marauders and the occasional wolf on the trail! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

To get to Trevo Mine, leave Vernworth via the western gate, cross the long bridge, and follow the road. The mine's not a tough dungeon, and the goblins inside are easily defeatable if you come with a full party of pawns. It's fairly dark inside, so you'll also want lit lanterns on everyone to see what you're doing.

As you explore the mine, you'll probably run into the Warrior's greatsword first. Give our guide to unlocking the Warrior in Dragon's Dogma 2 a read for more details.

To locate the Sorcerer's archistaff, you need to turn right at the fork on the mine's first floor and head to the far northeastern edges of the map. Eventually you'll come across a cavern with a few goblins and a wooden bridge. Dispatch the goblins and ignore the wooden bridge for now, as you want to be on the ground level of the room. You should see a crack in the northern wall. It's a tight squeeze, but you can enter it to find a room with a black chest that contains the archistaff.

Look around here for an opening in the wall. Those tricky goblins obviously stashed the archistaff away. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Once you have the archistaff, bring it back to Klaus and the Sorcerer vocation will be yours. This advanced vocation is accessible to both your Arisen and your main pawn, and it's a stellar option if you like frying enemies with massive AoE attacks or spells that can break a health meter rapidly.

This finishes our guide to unlocking the Sorcerer vocation.