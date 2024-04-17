Looking for a walkthrough for the main quest The Guardian Gigantus in Dragon's Dogma 2? There's a behemoth statue lurking in the depths of the ocean in Dragon's Dogma 2, and this quest sees it rising to the surface and causing extreme havoc. If climbing the backs of ogres, minotaurs, and griffins wasn't enough, try this massive fellow on for size!

This is technically a quest where you can play the role of a passive observer, or go for broke and attack as much as you want. We've detailed the Gigantus' path of destruction in the following The Guardian Gigantus walkthrough.

The Guardian Gigantus quest walkthrough

The Guardian Gigantus objectives:

Pursue Phaesus and his lackeys through the Spellseal Door.

(Optional) Fight the Guardian Gigantus.

(Optional) Explore Agamen Volcanic Island.

Enter Moonglint Tower.

"The Guardian Gigantus" begins with Phaesus, the false Sovran, and their assorted henchpeople marching through the Spellseal Door south of Bakbattahl. Head there with your pawns and pursue Phaesus along the road and coastline. You'll soon see the Guardian Gigantus - a massive living statue - emerge from the water and begin approaching Agamen Volcanic Island, the southeastern region on the world map of Dragon's Dogma 2.

If things weren't bad enough, now we've got an escaped guardian on the loose. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Tackling the Guardian Gigantus is an interesting affair. Technically, the game encourages you to make chase as it marches towards Moonglint Tower in the south of Agamen Volcanic Island, but you can also choose to stand back and do nothing. That said, we encourage you to go after it if you want an extremely hefty 19,000+ experience points. Also, you're the Arisen! You were born to face big statues emerging from the depths!

Get ready to do a lot of jumping off cliff edges and onto the limbs of this meandering brute. Attack the purple spikes, and watch weird magic "blood" pour out. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

If you decide to chase the Gigantus, it'll smash and destroy everything in its path. To slow it down and deal damage, attack the purple spikes sticking out of its body. If your Arisen has ranged capabilities, shooting at the purple weak points from afar isn't too difficult. If you have no range, you'll need to leap from the cliffs onto the Gigantus' body and climb over to the spikes to smash them. Watching your Stamina (and avoiding falling to your doom) will be the hardest part of this battle, but luckily the giant's frame has several sections where you can stand and take a breather if you need one.

As the Gigantus gets closer to Moonlight Tower, a host of NPCs will join the combat, and you'll see Volcanic Island troops firing ballistae to bring the statue to its knees. After passing through a magma river, the Gigantus will begin to stagger, and this is the final stretch where you need to bring out your biggest attacks to destroy it.

The collateral damage this thing causes in its destructive path is intense. Watch out for falling rocks and bridges! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

After the Gigantus has been felled, you can finally relax for a few precious moments. If you've been following our walkthroughs and haven't veered off the beaten path, this will likely be your first time in Agamen Volcanic Island. Feel free to explore the island, and check out our guides to unlocking the Magick Archer and Mystic Spearhand vocations, both of which require trips to the Volcanic Island Camp - one of the best towns in Dragon's Dogma 2 for high-quality weapons and armor.

When you're ready to progress the story, venture towards Moonglint Tower to confront Phaesus and your destiny. The following quest, "Legacy," technically won't be unlocked until you reach the top of the tower, but for all intents and purposes, this is the end of "The Guardian Gigantus."

