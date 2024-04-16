Looking for a walkthrough for the main quest A New Godsway in Dragon's Dogma 2? With lots of running around the map and farming for Wyrmslife Crystals, A New Godsway will be one of the toughest quests yet in Dragon's Dogma 2, unless of course you've been straying off the main story path to tackle drakes in your spare time.

Never fear if this isn't the case. While it takes time and patience to fight the lesser dragons of Dragon's Dogma 2, we've outlined everything you need to do to battle two of the easier ones in the following A New Godsway walkthrough.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

For our full walkthrough of the entire game or to find a different quest, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough guide!

A New Godsway quest walkthrough

A New Godsway objectives:

Deliver the Dulled Godsbane Blade to Ambrosius.

Slay drakes for 15 Wyrmslife Crystals.

(Optional) Visit Dragonsbreath Tower.

Deliver the 15 Wyrmlife Crystals to Ambrosius.

Speak to Ambrosius after a day passes.

With the Dulled Godsbane Blade in tow, visit Ambrosius in Bakbattahl's Forbidden Magick Research Lab. Head to the Flamebearer Palace and go down the stairs near the entrance to access the lab. Look for the guard stationed by the stairs if you're having trouble finding your way, as the quest marker to locate Ambrosius can be a bit misleading. (Technically, he's located beneath you when you enter the palace.)

After giving the blade to Ambrosius, he reveals that he needs 15 Wyrmslife Crystals, which can be obtained from killing drakes. If you actually have 15 Wyrmslife Crystals at your disposal, you can hand them over, but if you don't, it's time to farm some wannabe dragons.

Fighting drakes is an exercise in attrition, so we recommend that you're at least level 30. And always target the heart! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Drakes can be found in a variety of places, and make for challenging opponents. They tend to drop between 10-15 Wrymslife Crystals upon defeat, but if you have a Thief pawn in your party with the Bump and Lift core skill, you may be able to steal Wyrmslife Crystals while fighting drakes, ending up with a larger overall haul. You should also take note of our guide to identify Dragonsplague, which is a nasty illness that your pawns can catch if they fall in action against drakes a little too often.

The easiest drake in the game is lurking northeast of the Nameless Village and should be a relatively simple kill if you're willing to teleport back to Vernworth or Harve Village and make the trek. Attack the head, the heart, and avoid its breath and claw attacks.

A bit closer to your current location is a drake hanging out in Dragonsbreath Tower, located southwest of Bakbattahl in the Wyrmsblood Forest. The path to the tower is tough and full of enemies, and if you're looking for vengeance, you can even stumble off the beaten path for a round two with the gorgon who harrassed you at the very beginning of the game.

Both of these drakes are fairly straightforward kills if you're in need of Wyrmslife Crystals fast. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

When you do reach the tower, you'll encounter a warrior named Sigurd who will temporarily join your party. This fellow's a Mystic Spearhand, and talking to him after the drake fight will net you the advanced vocation if you don't already have it.

Sigurd's a good ally to have against a drake, and if you're interested in the Mystic Spearhand vocation, meeting up with him is an absolute necessity. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

With Sigurd in tow, head to the top of the tower, taking out all the hobgoblins and harpies in your path. The drake awaits on the uppermost floor, and you'll notice that its body is covered in massive boils. Attack the boils until their burst, then smash the exposed heart.

Don't know what this lesser dragon was thinking of, wandering around with those huge exploding boils protruding from his skin. Guess he never heard of obvious weak points before. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Once you've got the goods, return to Ambrosius. He'll make you wait a day before you can talk to him one more time, finally ending "A New Godsway."

Next quest: The Guardian Gigantus

Finally, you're ready to move onto the next quest in Dragon's Dogma 2! You're either sick of killing dragons by this point or can't get enough. Hopefully it's the latter, since there are more winged reptiles to fight as the game nears its twilight hours. If combat against drakes has convinced you to switch up your vocation, we can assist - take a look at our comprehensive guides to the Archer, Fighter, Mage, Magick Archer, Mystic Spearhand, Sorcerer, Thief, Trickster, Warrior, and Warfarer. We've also got full rundowns of the best weapons and best armor in Dragon's Dogma 2.