The best armor for every vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2
Looking for the best armor in Dragon's Dogma 2? Half of the joy of Dragon's Dogma 2 is obtaining cool sets of armor for your Arisen to look the part as they lead their pawns around the world. Unfortunately, good armor is pricey, and not all of the best armor sets are purchasable in shops. Additionally, the sturdiest armor in Dragon's Dogma 2 can only be found in the endgame, courtesy of the Dragonforged.
If you're keen on finding a quick list of the top-tier armor sets for every class, look no further. We've listed armor for all vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 in this guide, letting you know where you can find them and how much gold or Wrymslife Crystals they're going to set you back.In this guide:
A story spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.
Best Dragonforged armor in Dragon's Dogma 2
To obtain the cream of the crop when it comes to armor, you'll need to reach the Unmoored World, the secret endgame of Dragon's Dogma 2. (For details on reaching the endgame and all other main quests, take a peek at our walkthrough to Dragon's Dogma 2.) Visit the Dragonforged, a former Arisen who excels in enchanting gear with Wyrmslife Crystals (WLC). The Dragonforged makes his home in Bay Wayside Shrine, which is north of Bakbattahl. You'll only be able to buy these armor sets from him for WLC, which are obtained from killing drakes. If you don't have any WLC, get ready to farm some lesser dragons.
The following table shows the names of vocations and their best pieces of armor for the head, body, and legs, along with the associated Wyrmslife Crystal cost. The Warfarer isn't listed as a vocation on this table, because as a hybrid class, the Warfarer is capable of using all suits of armor in the game.
|Vocation
|Armor
|Cost
|Fighter
|Head: Subjugator's Sallet
|20 WLC
|Body: Stygian Omen
|70 WLC
|Legs: Executioner's Greaves
|30 WLC
|Archer
|Head: Cavalier Hat
|20 WLC
|Body: Heroic Coat
|70 WLC
|Legs: Eagle-Eye Cuisses
|30 WLC
|Mage
|Head: Cleric's Hood
|20 WLC
|Body: Sacral Robe
|70 WLC
|Legs: Scholar's Breeches
|30 WLC
|Thief
|Head: Shrouded Helm
|20 WLC
|Body: Dvarapala
|70 WLC
|Legs: Cliff Leapers
|30 WLC
|Warrior
|Head: Blazing Soul
|20 WLC
|Body: Vashara Scaleskin
|70 WLC
|Legs: Mettlesome Cuisses
|30 WLC
|Magick Archer
|Head: Ancient Galea
|20 WLC
|Body: Resonance Armor
|70 WLC
|Legs: Strider's Greaves
|30 WLC
|Mystic Spearhand
|Head: Dragon Knight's Helm
|20 WLC
|Body: Duelist's Coat
|70 WLC
|Legs: Strider's Greaves
|30 WLC
|Sorcerer
|Head: Deadly Nightshade
|20 WLC
|Body: Silhouette Of Sorcery
|70 WLC
|Legs: Runic Gaiters
|30 WLC
|Trickster
|Head: Living Altar
|20 WLC
|Body: Totemic Shroud
|70 WLC
|Legs: Runic Gaiters
|30 WLC
Best regular armor in Dragon's Dogma 2
If you'd rather not farm dozens of drakes for Wrymslife Crystals, then there are lots of other excellent armor options that will still keep your Arisen well-protected.
The following table lists each vocation, the head, body, and legs armor with the best stats, and the associated gold (G) cost and location, when applicable. Some of these can only be purchased in the Unmoored World endgame or during New Game +, and we've noted when this is the case. As with our last table, the Warfarer isn't present here, since their jack-of-all-trades skillset makes all armor in Dragon's Dogma 2 available to them.
|Vocation
|Armor
|Cost
|Location
|Fighter
|Head: Monarch's Crown
|N/A
|Treasure chest, Agamen Volcanic Island, Unmoored World
|Body: Knightly Brigandine
|75,000g
|Any major armor vendor (NG+ only)
|Legs: Vanguarder's Greaves
|N/A
|Treasure chest, Guerco Cavern, Unmoored World
|Archer
|Head: Confidant's Hood
|33,500g
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island
|Body: Hyperboreal Lorica
|75,000g
|Any major armor vendor (NG+ only)
|Legs: Evergreen Greaves
|37,500g
|Grisha's Armory, Sacred Arbor
|Mage
|Head: Solar Ascension
|26,000g
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island
|Body: Edified Vestment
|75,000g
|Any major armor vendor (NG+ only)
|Legs: Braided Boots
|16,800g
|Zachary's Shop, Excavation Site
|Thief
|Head: Confidant's Hood
|33,500g
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island
|Body: Enshadowed Battle Garb
|80,000g
|Any major armor vendor (NG+ only)
|Legs: Assassin's Breeches
|N/A
|Treasure chest, Agamen Volcanic Island, Unmoored World
|Warrior
|Head: Agamenian Galea
|N/A
|Treasure chest in Vermund
|Body: Dominator's Armor
|80,000g
|Any major armor vendor (NG+ only)
|Legs: Assassin's Breeches
|N/A
|Treasure chest, northeast of Checkpoint Rest Town, Unmoored World
|Magick Archer
|Head: Confidant's Hood
|33,500g
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island
|Body: Elegant Petticoat
|43,050g
|Zachary's Shop, Excavation Site
|Legs: Evergreen Greaves
|37,500g
|Grisha's Armory, Sacred Arbor
|Mystic Spearhand
|Head: Confidant's Hood
|33,500g
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island
|Body: Soaring Surcoat
|80,000g
|Any major armor vendor (NG+ only)
|Legs: Arena Breeches
|33,100g
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island
|Sorcerer
|Head: Promethean Hood
|N/A
|Treasure Chest, west of Bakbattahl, Unmoored World
|Body: Cardinal Robe
|75,000g
|Any major armor vendor (NG+ only)
|Legs: Crimson Hosen
|32,000g
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island
|Trickster
|Head: Summoner's Crown
|N/A
|Treasure Chest, Vernworth Southern Ruins, Unmoored World
|Body: Arch-Conjuror's Robe
|75,000g
|Any major armor vendor (NG+ only)
|Legs: Arena Breeches
|33,100g
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island
