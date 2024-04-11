Looking for the best armor in Dragon's Dogma 2? Half of the joy of Dragon's Dogma 2 is obtaining cool sets of armor for your Arisen to look the part as they lead their pawns around the world. Unfortunately, good armor is pricey, and not all of the best armor sets are purchasable in shops. Additionally, the sturdiest armor in Dragon's Dogma 2 can only be found in the endgame, courtesy of the Dragonforged.

If you're keen on finding a quick list of the top-tier armor sets for every class, look no further. We've listed armor for all vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 in this guide, letting you know where you can find them and how much gold or Wrymslife Crystals they're going to set you back.

A story spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

Best Dragonforged armor in Dragon's Dogma 2

To obtain the cream of the crop when it comes to armor, you'll need to reach the Unmoored World, the secret endgame of Dragon's Dogma 2. (For details on reaching the endgame and all other main quests, take a peek at our walkthrough to Dragon's Dogma 2.) Visit the Dragonforged, a former Arisen who excels in enchanting gear with Wyrmslife Crystals (WLC). The Dragonforged makes his home in Bay Wayside Shrine, which is north of Bakbattahl. You'll only be able to buy these armor sets from him for WLC, which are obtained from killing drakes. If you don't have any WLC, get ready to farm some lesser dragons.

The following table shows the names of vocations and their best pieces of armor for the head, body, and legs, along with the associated Wyrmslife Crystal cost. The Warfarer isn't listed as a vocation on this table, because as a hybrid class, the Warfarer is capable of using all suits of armor in the game.

Vocation Armor Cost Fighter Head: Subjugator's Sallet 20 WLC Body: Stygian Omen 70 WLC Legs: Executioner's Greaves 30 WLC Archer Head: Cavalier Hat 20 WLC Body: Heroic Coat 70 WLC Legs: Eagle-Eye Cuisses 30 WLC Mage Head: Cleric's Hood 20 WLC Body: Sacral Robe 70 WLC Legs: Scholar's Breeches 30 WLC Thief Head: Shrouded Helm 20 WLC Body: Dvarapala 70 WLC Legs: Cliff Leapers 30 WLC Warrior Head: Blazing Soul 20 WLC Body: Vashara Scaleskin 70 WLC Legs: Mettlesome Cuisses 30 WLC Magick Archer Head: Ancient Galea 20 WLC Body: Resonance Armor 70 WLC Legs: Strider's Greaves 30 WLC Mystic Spearhand Head: Dragon Knight's Helm 20 WLC Body: Duelist's Coat 70 WLC Legs: Strider's Greaves 30 WLC Sorcerer Head: Deadly Nightshade 20 WLC Body: Silhouette Of Sorcery 70 WLC Legs: Runic Gaiters 30 WLC Trickster Head: Living Altar 20 WLC Body: Totemic Shroud 70 WLC Legs: Runic Gaiters 30 WLC

Best regular armor in Dragon's Dogma 2

If you'd rather not farm dozens of drakes for Wrymslife Crystals, then there are lots of other excellent armor options that will still keep your Arisen well-protected.

The following table lists each vocation, the head, body, and legs armor with the best stats, and the associated gold (G) cost and location, when applicable. Some of these can only be purchased in the Unmoored World endgame or during New Game +, and we've noted when this is the case. As with our last table, the Warfarer isn't present here, since their jack-of-all-trades skillset makes all armor in Dragon's Dogma 2 available to them.

Vocation Armor Cost Location Fighter Head: Monarch's Crown N/A Treasure chest, Agamen Volcanic Island, Unmoored World Body: Knightly Brigandine 75,000g Any major armor vendor (NG+ only) Legs: Vanguarder's Greaves N/A Treasure chest, Guerco Cavern, Unmoored World Archer Head: Confidant's Hood 33,500g Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Body: Hyperboreal Lorica 75,000g Any major armor vendor (NG+ only) Legs: Evergreen Greaves 37,500g Grisha's Armory, Sacred Arbor Mage Head: Solar Ascension 26,000g Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Body: Edified Vestment 75,000g Any major armor vendor (NG+ only) Legs: Braided Boots 16,800g Zachary's Shop, Excavation Site Thief Head: Confidant's Hood 33,500g Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Body: Enshadowed Battle Garb 80,000g Any major armor vendor (NG+ only) Legs: Assassin's Breeches N/A Treasure chest, Agamen Volcanic Island, Unmoored World Warrior Head: Agamenian Galea N/A Treasure chest in Vermund Body: Dominator's Armor 80,000g Any major armor vendor (NG+ only) Legs: Assassin's Breeches N/A Treasure chest, northeast of Checkpoint Rest Town, Unmoored World Magick Archer Head: Confidant's Hood 33,500g Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Body: Elegant Petticoat 43,050g Zachary's Shop, Excavation Site Legs: Evergreen Greaves 37,500g Grisha's Armory, Sacred Arbor Mystic Spearhand Head: Confidant's Hood 33,500g Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Body: Soaring Surcoat 80,000g Any major armor vendor (NG+ only) Legs: Arena Breeches 33,100g Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Sorcerer Head: Promethean Hood N/A Treasure Chest, west of Bakbattahl, Unmoored World Body: Cardinal Robe 75,000g Any major armor vendor (NG+ only) Legs: Crimson Hosen 32,000g Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Trickster Head: Summoner's Crown N/A Treasure Chest, Vernworth Southern Ruins, Unmoored World Body: Arch-Conjuror's Robe 75,000g Any major armor vendor (NG+ only) Legs: Arena Breeches 33,100g Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island

