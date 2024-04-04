Looking for how to unlock the Warfarer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2? As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Warfarer isn't available from the game's beginning. You'll need to make an unusual booze delivery to a fellow in a remote region of the world map before you can use this complicated class, which combines skills from all other vocations into one spicy blend that has no equal. But if you've reached the endgame of Dragon's Dogma 2, or simply love the idea of mastering what's undeniably the most freedom-filled vocation in the entire game, you shouldn't be bothered by the price of a few bottles of alcohol and a lengthy trek!

In this guide, we'll explain how to unlock the Warfarer vocation to ensure that you're on the right track when it comes to nabbing this jack-of-all-trades class.

Quest progression spoilers lie ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

How to unlock Warfarer in Dragon's Dogma 2

Unlocking the Warfarer vocation requires you to complete the quest The Sotted Sage, which is only available when you visit Agamen Volcanic Island, the last major region in Dragon's Dogma 2 (though technically, you start there in the game's labour camp opening).

It's worth noting that the Magick Archer becomes available at about the same time as the Warfarer. If you're interested in firing arrows infused with arcane potential, take a peek at our guide on how to unlock the Magick Archer vocation, and kill two classes with one stone.

Before you venture to Agamen Volcanic Island, we highly urge you to purchase three bottles of newt liqueur in advance to save time. You can do this in Bakbattahl by heading to Higg's Tavern Stand, which is located in the northern Residential Ward. This is an exclusive bar with a secret backdoor only accessible to select Beastren customers. If you're playing as a human, you'll need to equip the Beastren Mask, which you should have acquired at Ibrahim's Scrap Store in the Checkpoint Rest Town prior to entering Battahl. (If you've sold it off by accident, you can get it back by revisiting Ibrahim's.)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Entering the normal entrance of Higg's Tavern Stand will get you nothing but some casual banter with the fellow behind the counter. To access the secret backdoor, you'll need to turn towards the fence near the tavern's entrance. There are several bundles lying nearby. Grab one and place it inside the fenced-in area, and a nearby Beastren will take note of your free labour. He'll invite you inside the secret backdoor, where you'll be able to purchase a maximum of three newt liqueur bottles from an NPC named Ezekiel. Each bottle costs a hefty 5,000 gold, so be sure you have the coin handy.

Is this stuff really worth so much money? Must be an acquired taste. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

With newt liqueur in tow, you can now wait until story quests open Agamen Volcanic Island for you, or you can get there early by traversing Drabnir's Grotto, a cave located in the southern tip of the Battahl region.

If you decide to enter Drabnir's Grotto, you'll encounter a traveller by the entrance who warns you of the dangers within. Don't worry too much - as long as you and your pawns are around level 25 or higher, the grotto won't be a massive issue. The tunnels are infested with hobgoblins, saurians, succubi, and the occasional cyclops, but there are no other major bosses to worry about. Take healing items and a Wakestone with you if you're concerned, and be sure to use the campsite located outside of Drabnir's Grotto for a great chance to rest up.

Making it through the hobgoblin-infested tunnels of Drabnir's Grotto is the fastest way to reach Agamen Volcanic Island. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

On the other side of Drabnir's Grotto, head to the Volcanic Island Camp, which is the only major settlement on Agamen Volcanic Island. At the camp, climb the ladders to reach the Geyser Halmet hot spring. Sitting on the ground outside the hot spring is a tattooed lout named Lamond. He's obsessed with hot spring boiled eggs and seems sloshed out of his mind, requesting that you hand over newt liqueur, which we thankfully already have. Gift the booze and Lamond will snap to his senses, granting you the Warfarer vocation. Be sure to talk with Lamond one more time, as you'll need him to give you the Grandmaster's Path scroll, which unlocks the Rearmament skill. The Warfarer is nothing without this skill, so don't forget it!

Here's what Lamond looks like. He's an odd guy with a boiled egg fetish, but his weapon skills are unparalleled. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

This finishes our guide to unlocking the Warfarer vocation. For a more in-depth look at the builds available to this expansive class, check out our guide on the best skills and augments for the Warfarer. If you're just starting your Dragon's Dogma 2 adventure and seeking extra wisdom on all of the intricacies of questing as the Arisen, feel free to take a peek at our beginner's guide of tips and tricks.