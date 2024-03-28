Want to know how to get Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2? Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2 are an extremely important revival item that will instantly put your Arisen to full health if they die in combat. Monsters, however, will continue the fight at the point of death meaning you can use Wakestones to finish off an encounter.

Below, we'll go through how to get Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2 as well as how to get the Eternal Wakestone, which can be used to revive multiple allies at once.

In this guide:

How to use Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2

As discussed, Wakestones can revive your Arisen or Pawn if they're downed in combat. You will usually get a pop-up message upon death asking if you want to use a Wakestone (if you have one in your inventory). If used, combat will continue from the point of your death, but your character will be back to full health again.

Wakestones can also be used to revive dead NPCs. If a quest-giver has fallen in a tragic accident (usually due to Dragonspalgue hijinks), simply visit the closest Charnel House where they perished and use a Wakestone to revive them when prompted.

Due to the rarity of Wakestones, we recommend only using them if you're struggling with a particularly difficult monster that is blocking your progress through the main story. Otherwise, upon death, you'll respawn at your closest checkpoint/Portcrystal.

Ways to get Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2

Wakestones can give you a second wind in battle. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Wakestones are formed instantly once you find three Wakestone Shards. You can usually find Wakestone Shards within treasure chests throughout the map of Dragon's Dogma 2.

If you're struggling to find any on your adventures, the Dragon's Gaze item may assist you. The Dragon's Gaze is an item that can be re-used and will show any nearby Wakestone Shards in your vicinity and mark them on your map.

There are several ways to get a Dragon's Gaze in the game, one of which is by completing 'The Nameless Village' main quest or by looting one from the upper floor inside the Vernworth Watchtower.

The only other way to get Wakestones is by purchasing them as DLC with real-world money. On Steam, a single Wakestone will set you back £0.89 (approximately $1.12).

Wakestone locations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Whilst the Dragon's Gaze is a useful tool to help you find Wakestone Shards, if you'd rather skip ahead, we have compiled the following list of locations where you can find a Wakestone Shard:

You need three Wakestone Shards to make a useable Wakestone.

Vernworth:

On a balcony within the Common Quarter. Three shards are located within Vermund's Charnel House. They are located within chests on the first and second floors. Inside Vernworth Castle, on the second floor. Inside a chest in the Royal Chambers. Along the northwestern road out of Vernworth. On a rock overlooking a goblin camp. Northwest of Vernworth, inside a chest overlooking a waterfall. Near Headwater Cavern. Directly north of Vernworth, within a chest overlooking a cliff. Travel east, from the Great Bride Passage.

Melve:

Ulrika's House. In a side door, off from the main room. On the road, east of Melve, inside a hole. On the road, east of Melve, on top of a hill. On the road, north of Melve, on top of a cliff, next to a statue.

Checkpoint Rest Town:

At the end of the Broken Bridge, north of Checkpoint Rest Town. Ancient Battleground ruins, north of the town. You will need to destroy the rubble outside to access it. Within a Harpy Nest on a cliffside, northeast of Checkpoint Rest Town. West of the Putrid Cave dungeon, within a cellar. Directly west of the town, near a Frontier Shrine.

Nameless Village:

West, on a rock near the cliff edge. Within the camp near the Palace Overlook Cape waypoint. Two are located within a house in the Ruined Settlement, west of the Nameless Village. Within a chest on top of the rocks near the waterfall. Inside a chest next to a stone wall.

Borderwatch Outpost:

Mt. Alles Tunnel, on the shore east of the Borderwatch Outpost and near a Waterfall Cave entrance.

Sacred Arbor:

Inside the Arborist's Home. North of the Forest Ruins waypoint: On top of a pedestal.

Harve Village:

Within the Old Lighthouse, inside the basement. Within the ruins north of Harve. Inside a chest within a basement.

Bakbattahl:

Northwest of Bakbattahl by a stream. West of a Sandsear Cave. Northeast of Bakbattahl in a chest next to a statue. Within a chest inside the Chimera's lair. Northeast of Bakbattahl.

Other than normal Wakestones, you can also get an item called the Eternal Wakestone, which will revive all characters in a radius rather than a single Arisen or Pawn.

To learn how to get the Eternal Wakestone, read below but be wary of spoilers for a late-game sidequest.

How to get the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Eternal Wakestone is beneficial for restoring a town that has been ravaged by a Dragonsplague Pawn. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

To get the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must defeat the Sphinx. We suggest solving her riddles first, to get the maximum amount of loot. Once all 10 of her riddles are solved, she will try to move location.

Kill her before she has the chance to re-locate and she will drop the Key of Sagacity, which will allow you to open the largest chest containing the Eternal Wakestone.

The Sphinx is no easy target, however, with four lifebars and the tendency to fly away if her health gets too low. If you don't want to take any chances, you can attack her with the Unmaking Arrow which is guaranteed to kill her instantly. This is a reward for solving riddle number 9 but beware as the game will save automatically once it has been fired.

Unfortunately, despite the name, the Eternal Wakestone is a one-use item. We suggest holding onto it and utilising it if you have suffered heavy losses to Dragonsplague as it can be used to revive a town that has been terrorised by an afflicted Pawn.

That rounds off our guide to Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2. For more Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks, see our guides for making the perfect Sorcerer build, Archer build, Fighter build and more.