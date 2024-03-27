Want to know how to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2? As a huge, open-world RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2 naturally encourages exploration. If you're tired of meandering across Vermund and Battahl with your Pawns, however, it is possible to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Join us as we go through the key traversal methods in Dragon's Dogma 2 including fast travel, Oxcarts and where to get Ferrystones and Portcrystals in the game.

In this guide:

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2

Fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2 requires you to teleport between a pair of Portcrystals using Ferrystones.

Portcrystals act as fast travel points and are somewhat rare in the realm. As indicated by their name, they look like glowing crystal towers that, once interacted with, will appear on your map as a crystal pedestal icon.

To use a Portcrystal, you'll need a Ferrystone which is consumed upon use. Ferrystones are fairly rare in Dragon's Dogma 2. They can sometimes be given as quest rewards, loot from treasure chests, or sold by vendors for 10,000 gold (more on this below).

There is such a thing as a portable Portcrystal, which can be placed anywhere on the map and used in the same way as regular Portcrystals. These are rare, however, and are best placed in strategic positions.

All fast travel points in Dragon's Dogma 2

Portcrystals can either be fixed or portable and act as fast travel points in Dragon's Dogma 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

There are only 2 fixed Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma that arent quest-locked. These are in the following locations:

Vernworth: Located just outside the main Merchant Quarter, across the street from the barbers.

Located just outside the main Merchant Quarter, across the street from the barbers. Harve Village: By the coast, west of Vernworth.

As such, it's usually a good idea to place a portable Portcrystal in areas you're likely to travel to frequently like Bakbattahl.

How to get portable Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can have up to 10 portable Portcrystals active at any time in Dragon's Dogma 2. As discussed above, these are rare but can be obtained through the following:

Complete the 'Feast of Deception' questline: This is the final part of Captain Brant's questline.

This is the final part of Captain Brant's questline. Complete the 'A Trial of Archery' side quest: Speak to Glyndwr in Vernworth after completing the 'Gift of the Bow' quest.

Speak to Glyndwr in Vernworth after completing the 'Gift of the Bow' quest. Visit a Griffin's nest: It is possible to be taken to a Griffin's nest if you manage to stay on its back when it takes flight. There are many goodies inside a nest, including one Portcrystal.

It is possible to be taken to a Griffin's nest if you manage to stay on its back when it takes flight. There are many goodies inside a nest, including one Portcrystal. Riddle Rewards: You'll get a Portcrystal for successfully answering the Sphinx's 2nd riddle. You can also duplicate a Portcrystal during her 4th riddle.

You'll get a Portcrystal for successfully answering the Sphinx's 2nd riddle. You can also duplicate a Portcrystal during her 4th riddle. Purchase Portcrystals in-game: Portable Portcrystals can be bought at the Bay Wayside Shrine in Battahl for 20 Wyrmslife Crystals each. You can also purchase Ferrystones here for 3 Wyrmslife Crystals.

Portable Portcrystals can be bought at the Bay Wayside Shrine in Battahl for 20 Wyrmslife Crystals each. You can also purchase Ferrystones here for 3 Wyrmslife Crystals. Purchase Portcrystals with real-world money: Dragon's Dogma 2 has a DLC store in which you can buy Rift Crystals, Portcrystals, Wakestones and more with real-world money.

How to get Ferrystones in Dragon's Dogma 2

You'll need a supply of Ferrystones to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

To operate any Portcrystal in Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll need a Ferrystone. These are single-use and can be obtained as quest rewards, gifts from NPCs, chests, enemy drops or bought from traders in cities and settlements, (usually for around 10,000 gold each).

It's usually a good rule of thumb to stock up when you can, as not all traders are guaranteed to have Ferrystones. Be sure to complete sidequests for NPCs too and keep your eyes peeled when adventuring.

Ferrystones will usually restock every 2-3 in-game days. The following enemies have a chance to drop Ferrystones when defeated:

Coral Snake

Hobgoblin

Minotaur

Phantom

Other ways to travel in Dragon's Dogma 2

Oxcarts are an alternative traversal method in Dragon's Dogma 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Beyond using Ferrystones for Portcrystals, you can also travel by way of Oxcart in Dragon's Dogma 2. Oxcarts will travel between major cities and will leave their stands in the mornings. They are represented by the ox head symbol on the map.

You can skip a portion of the journey by selecting the 'Doze Off' prompt when seated inside the cart. This is ideal if you don't fancy navigating to a city and would rather let the game do it for you.

You will likely trigger a raid, however, when choosing this prompt. This is when enemies disrupt your journey and attempt to attack the cart. You must defeat them all to progress with your journey.

A trip will usually cost around 100 - 200 gold and will get you to the nearest towns. The Oxcart in Vernworth can travel to the following locations:

Melve

Vernworth

Checkpoint Rest Stop

If you don't want to fast travel or take a scenic trip in an Oxcart, you'll have to get used to sprinting across the map as Dragon's Dogma 2 likes to encourage adventure through exploration.

That rounds off our guide to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2. For more Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks, see our guides for making the perfect Sorcerer build, Archer build, Fighter build and more.