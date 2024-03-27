Interested in the best Magick Archer skills and augments in Dragon's Dogma 2? For those who enjoy the bow in Dragon's Dogma 2 but want to add a smidgeon of spellcasting to their attack style, the Magick Archer is a thrill. This vocation replaces the trick arrows that the regular Archer shoots with an elegant selection of magicks that can freeze, set enemies alight, unleash richocheting shots in a tight space, and even heal comrades. It's a fairly late game vocation, but the wait is worth it.

Whether you're looking for info on unlocking the Magick Archer or want a rundown of its diverse abilities, we're here to help. In this guide, we've delved into the best Magick Archer skills and augments, giving you the rundown on what you need to intertwine your arrows with artful magick.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventure awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

A mild quest progression spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Magick Archer best weapon skills

The Magick Archer uses magickal bows, and the first one that you'll get upon unlocking this vocation is the Magian Crutch. These nifty shooters act much like normal bows, aside from the added spellcasting effects that create a mesh of awe-inspiring attacks and useful support tactics.

Frostseeker Bolt

Frostseeker Bolt will be the first of your Magick Archer skills, and it's a good one, unleashing ice that auto-targets enemies and can give them the Frostbite condition. This will serve as a nice go-to skill once you get acclimated to the Magick Archer vocation, and its more advanced variant, Frosthunter Bolt, is an excellent upgrade that extends the duration of Frostbite.

Ricochet Seeker

A highly situational (but lots of fun) skill, Ricochet Seeker is best used in confined corridors or near tight corners. It looses a magickal arrow that bounces off walls, increasing in power the more it ricochets. Using this in a cramped cave is much fun, as purple bolts will explode in all directions in an almost cartoony visual, frying any targets in their wake.

Here's an example of using Ricochet Seeker outdoors. Any wall can come in handy and serve as a good surface for bouncing your shots. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Much of Dragon's Dogma 2 is outdoors, however, and while Ricochet Seeker (and its ranked up variant, Ricochet Hunter) is somewhat less impressive outside, it's still effective if you can angle your shots to bounce off of nearby cliff walls. Ideally, your pawns will be grouping enemies close together, letting you stand back to let your arrow bounces finish 'em off.

Flamefang Arrow

Flamefang Arrow makes the Magick Archer blast a fiery projectile that explodes upon impact. It's like a cooler version of the Archer's Exploding Arrow skill, and you can even control the arrow's trajectory after it's loosed via a zoomed-in camera.

Fly high, my Flamefang Arrow! Explode a harpy or three while you're at it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

There are a few other Magick Archer skills that also specialise in firing elemental missiles, namely Hailstone Bolt (ice), and Sparkchain Stake (lightning). These are equally as good as Flamefang Arrow, but I often end up defaulting to fire attacks in Dragon's Dogma 2, so I've listed Flamefang Arrow here first. Feel free to mix and match to go with your preferred element, which is always a smart plan when it comes to battling bosses.

Remedy Arrow

When it comes to healing in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Mage is by far and large my default go-to. In a pinch, however, the Magick Archer can heal fairly well with Remedy Arrow, which makes them shoot a blessed arrow that revives fallen pawns when it's fully charged. If it's loosed too early, the arrow instead restores health, which isn't bad either.

Recovery Arrow is the advanced version of Remedy Arrow and requires less time to charge, so if you find yourself reviving pawns frequently, be sure to pick it up.

Vimtaking Arrow

Vimtaking Arrow is another useful support skill that saps the health of hostiles in the line of fire, granting this health to your pawns. The more targets the arrow hits, the more health your allies get back. It's an excellent way to recharge your Fighters, Warriors, Thieves, and other frontline fighters, especially if they're getting fried by a drake's breath or suffering under the hefty stomps of a griffin's talons.

You probably don't need to equip both Remedy Arrow and Vimtaking Arrow at the same time, so experiment to see which suits your party more. Either option offers up tremendous flexibility, and when combined with your attack skills, really make this vocation stand out as the hybrid damage dealer and support vocation that it is.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Magick Archer best core skills

Core skills in Dragon's Dogma 2 act as building blocks for all other abilities. The Magick Archer's Quickfire core skill is the automatic light attack that you'll always be using, and requires very little explanation. The following skills are slightly more complex and worthy of your attention.

Conversion

Conversion is the crossroads at which the Magick Archer sits. It's very simple - all it does is alter the ability of the Magick Archer's magickal arrows, letting you choose between either Pinpoint Volley or Rivet Shot, which we've detailed below. You need to know when to activate Conversion and switch between the two skills it opens up, however, and making the most of the Magik Archer's skills requires a delicate dance where you'll constantly be tapping Conversion depending on what the occasion calls for.

Pinpoint Volley

Pinpoint Volley, which can only be activated if you've used Conversion first, lets you take aim at multiple targets or multiple points of a single target. Lock-on reticles will pop up all over the screen whenever you do this, and Pinpoint Volley is pivotal for either shooting a mob of enemies at once, or targeting all weak points of a particularly large foe.

It's doubtful that I can take this drake on by myself... But at least Pinpoint Volley lets me target multiple sections of its body at once. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Pinpoint Volley can be augmented with a few add-on core skills, and I like Tracker's Sight, which increases the maximum number of targets you can lock onto.

Rivet Shot

If Pinpoint Volley is the AoE multitarget mode on your bow, then Rivet Shot is the heavy damage strike focused on a single target. You'll use this when you need to hit a pivotal part of a monster, like a drake's heart or an ogre's head. This is especially lethal when a colossal enemy falls to the ground and has their vulnerable bits exposed.

As was the case with Pinpoint Volley, Rivet Shot can be augmented with additional skills. Go for Climactic Arrow, which increases the damage you can inflict if you loose your bow the instant it's fully drawn.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Magick Archer best augments

Augments are passive boosts that can change your base stats in Dragon's Dogma 2. I like outfitting my Mystic Archer with the following:

Sustainment

Sustainment provides a nice buff to the physical and magick defense of all pawns in your party, tying in nicely with the support boons provided by Remedy Arrow and Vimtaking Arrow.

Voracity lets you recover Stamina wheneveer you deliver a killing blow. Using many of the Magick Archer's skills in a row is a quick way to drain your Arisen fast, so be sure to equip this.

How to unlock Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2

As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Magick Archer isn't available from the game's beginning. You'll need to complete the somewhat annoying quest Spring in Thy Step, which is only available when you visit Agamen Volcanic Island, the last major region in Dragon's Dogma 2 (though technically, you start there in the game's labour camp opening). You can wait until story quests open Agamen Volcanic Island for you, or you can get there early by traversing Drabnir's Grotto, a cave located in the southern tip of the Battahl region.

Making it through the hobgoblin-infested tunnels of Drabnir's Grotto is the fastest way to reach Agamen Volcanic Island. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

On the other side of Drabnir's Grotto, you'll run into Gautstafr, an old man hunched over in the middle of the road. He's far from home and suffering from back problems, and he'll ask for three wildflowers so he can make a panacea for himself. There are plenty of wildflowers nearby to harvest, and once you've given them to Gautstafr, he'll tell you to follow him to his house, which he'll mark on your map. He trudges at the speed of a snail, so don't be afraid to pick him up and haul him home.

Here's what Cliodhna looks like. She's initially distrustful of the Arisen, but she'll open up once you help her husband. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Once there, you'll learn that Gautstafr's wife is an elf named Cliodhna. The two will bicker for a bit, and then Gautstafr will ask you to accompany him to the hot springs in the Volcanic Island Camp on the eastern edge of the island. This is the most laborious part of the quest, as you'll have to tag alongside (or carry) the old man as he lumbers along, fighting monsters along the way. Once you finally reach the hot springs, Cliodhna emerges and thanks you for your efforts, finally giving you the Magick Archer vocation. Talk to her one more time and she'll give you the Spellbow's Paradox scroll, which unlocks the Magick Archer skill Martyr's Bolt.

That concludes our look at the bow, arrow, and spell usage that make up the Magick Archer skills and augments. For more on tackling the wild world of Dragon's Dogma 2 and becoming the legendary Arisen that all your pawns praise you as, keep your eyes on Rock Paper Shotgun as we delve into all the other Vocations of this epic adventure. You can start with our deep dive into the magical ways of the Mage, the smooth firing of the Archer, the sword and shield tactics of the Fighter, or the shifty dagger action of the Thief. For more advanced vocations, check out our guide to the greatsword swings of the Warrior, the extreme magick of the Sorcerer, the Duospear slices of the Mystic Spearhand, or the crafty illusions of the Trickster.