Interested in the best Warfarer skills and augments in Dragon's Dogma 2? Jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none! That's the Warfarer of Dragon's Dogma 2 in a nutshell. This late game vocation, which uses the weapons, armour, and skills of all other vocations, is best suited to Dragon's Dogma 2 veterans who have ranked up all other classes or at least dabbled in them enough to get a sense of how they want to mix and match. If you've only stuck to a single vocation thus far in Dragon's Dogma 2, then go experiment with a few others (perhaps starting with our best vocations guide) and come back here when you're leveled up.

For those ready to take the plunge, whether you're looking for info on unlocking the Warfarer or want some suggestions for its many diverse builds, we're here to help. In this guide, we've delved into the best Warfarer skills and augments, giving you the rundown on what you need to utilise every conceivable armament ever imagined.

A mild quest progression spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Warfarer Rearmament skill

The Warfarer is little different when compared to other vocations, as it only has one true skill of its own.

Rearmament

Rearmament lets the Warfarer instantly switch to a different weapon. Swords, staves, bows - all are at your disposal! You just need to remember to equip the weapon in question, or else the Warfarer won't be able to activate Rearmament, which enables them to utilise the skills of other vocations.

Here I am equipping weapons from the Fighter, Mystic Spearhand, and Magick Archer vocations. Without all three of these equipped, I can do nothing. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Rearmament takes up one slot in the precious four weapon skills that you can equip at once. There's simply no getting around this, but it means that you still have three slots to play with as you mix and match abilities from other vocations. We recommend choosing skills from two other vocations, as it can be hard to find synergy if you try to equip skills from three different vocations.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Warfarer best builds

The Warfarer's starting stats will always be lower than those of specialised classes, but the sheer number of options that become available after equipping Rearmament are staggering. That said, here are three combos that I found myself relying on as I explored the depths of this vocation.

Warfarer Fighter/Thief build

This build uses the following skills:

Rearmament

Burst Strike (Fighter)

Skull Splitter (Thief)

Draw and Quarter (Thief)

This array of skills gives you the balanced tankiness of a Fighter with the focused damage of a Thief. Burst Strike excels at closing the distance between you and your enemies, while Skull Splitter remains one of the best skills in Dragon's Dogma 2 for jumping up in the air and absolutely decimating anything beneath you. Draw and Quarter will come in handy during those moments when you're climbing a boss and attacking their vital points.

When violently slashing at a drake's heart, it helps to have the skills of both a Fighter and Thief at your disposal. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

This build requires you to wade into the thick of things, always stay close to a foe, and expertly use Rearmament to switch between the Thief's daggers and whatever melee weapon you're using for the Fighter. Luckily, the Fighter's ability to defend with their shield along with their core skills - especially True Deflect and Enchanted Counter - will benefit your resilience. The Thief's Swift Step core skill will also be vital to dodge enemy attacks.

If you're not a fan of the Fighter and would rather emphasise pure damage, you could swap Burst Strike for a Warrior skill, though you'll need to get used to the Warrior's relative slowness compared to the Thief's agility. Knoll Breaker or Gale Slash are strong options.

Warfarer Magick Archer/Mystic Spearhand build

This build uses the following skills:

Rearmament

Frosthunter Bolt (Magick Archer)

Dragouin's Foin (Mystic Spearhand)

Mirour Vesture (Mystic Spearhand)

Magick Archer and Mystic Spearhand are the two hybrid classes of Dragon's Dogma 2, so why not combine them into one neat, integrated package? Frosthunter Bolt will serve as your ranged attack, though you should feel free to swap this to another Magick Archer skill, like Flamefang Arrow, if you're facing an opponent resistant to fire damage.

Meanwhile, Dragouin's Foin will send you darting forward during those moments when you need to bridge the gap between yourself and your enemy. Combine that with Mirour Vesture to set up a barrier that temporarily nullifies all enemy attacks, and you'll have a handy defense at your disposal to ensure that you can stay in the fight.

I used Frosthunter Bolt on this big boy, and my Mage pawn followed up with copious ice attacks. Now he's all frozen - time to unleash the Mystic Spearhand arsenal! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

This build is an all-around excellent one that'll see you shooting from afar using Magick Archer core skills like Pinpoint Volley and Rivet Shot before dashing in to deliver a flurry of quick strikes with Mystic Spearhand core skills like Winding Cut. Pop your Mirour Vesture barrier when you've had a bit much and need to escape, and then rinse and repeat. If you find yourself losing Stamina constantly, you could swap Mirour Vesture for Thef's Hond, which saps the Stamina of your enemies.

Warfarer Thief/Sorcerer build

This build uses the following skills:

Rearmament

Skull Splitter (Thief)

Augural Flare (Sorcerer)

Meteoron (Sorcerer)

When used well, the Thief and the Sorcerer deal tonnes of damage like few other vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. This build amplifies that by creating an almighty caster who occasionally likes to land on their enemies, daggers at the ready. Skull Splitter, as we've previously described, is devastating when it hits. Augural Flare and Meteoron, meanwhile, are two of the Sorcerer's most potent damage-dealing spells, and using both will ensure that an enemy's health bar falls swiftly.

This is a flexible build that lets you slash up close as a Thief before darting away to unleash those immense Sorcerer spells. Just be sure to use the Sorcerer core skill Quickspell regularly to make sure that the long incantation times for Augural Flare and Meteoron are somewhat lessened.

This time, I've used my Thief skills to hack away at the angry drake before retreating a bit to unleash a major spell attack, right on his face. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

You could also swap out one of the Sorcerer spells listed here for High Seism or Maelstrom, both of which are also powerful displays of magick. For a healing boost that might benefit your up-close-and-personal Thief attacks, you could equip High Decanter to occasional steal health from a target.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Warfarer best augments

In Dragon's Dogma 2, augments passively amplify the stats of each vocation. The Warfarer has two unique augments that need to be equipped no matter what.

Zeal

Zeal reduces the Stamina consumed when your Warfarer performs a weapon skill, which is perfect for a class with so many skills at its disposal.

Dynamism

Dynamism reduces the amount by which weight affects your Warfarer's movement speed. Since you'll be carrying around multiple weapons with this vocation, this is a must.

How to unlock Warfarer in Dragon's Dogma 2

As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Warfarer isn't available from the game's beginning. You'll need to head to the Volcanic Island Camp on Agamen Volcanic Island, the last major region in Dragon's Dogma 2 (though technically, you start there in the game's labour camp opening). While you plan your journey, take a peek at our Magick Archer guide, since you can unlock that vocation and the Warfarer at roughly the same time.

Before you venture to Agamen Volcanic Island, we highly urge you to purchase three bottles of newt liqueur in advance to save time. You can do this in Bakbattahl by heading to Higg's Tavern Stand in the Residential Ward. This is a tavern with a secret backdoor only accessible to select Beastren customers. If you're playing as a human, you'll need to equip the Beastren Mask first, which you should have acquired at Ibrahim's Scrap Store in the Checkpoint Rest Town prior to entering Battahl. (If you've sold it off, you can get it back by revisiting Ibrahim's.)

Higg's Tavern Stand is located here, though it requires some trickery to actually make it inside the true tavern itself. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

To enter the backdoor, turn towards the fence near the entrance of Higg's Tavern Stand and grab one of the bundles nearby, placing it inside the fenced-in section. A nearby Beastren will invite you inside, and you'll be able to purchase a maximum of three newt liqueur bottles from Ezekiel within.

With your alcohol in tow, you can now wait until story quests open Agamen Volcanic Island for you, or you can get there early by traversing Drabnir's Grotto, a cave located in the southern tip of the Battahl region.

Making it through the hobgoblin-infested tunnels of Drabnir's Grotto is the fastest way to reach Agamen Volcanic Island. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

On the other side of Drabnir's Grotto, head to the Volcanic Island Camp. Outside of the hot springs, you'll see a tattooed lout named Lamond, who will give you the quest The Sotted Sage as soon as you speak with him. The quest requires you to hand over three newt liqueur, which we thankfully already have. Gift the booze and Lamond will snap to his senses, unlocking the Warfarer vocation. Be sure to talk with Lamond one more time, as you'll need him to give you the Grandmaster's Path scroll, which unlocks the Rearmament skill. Obviously, the Warfarer is nothing without this skill, so don't forget it!

Here's what Lamond looks like. He's an odd guy and a bit obsessed with boiled eggs, but his weapon skills are unparalleled. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

