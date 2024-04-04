Looking for how to unlock the Magick Archer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2? As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Magick Archer isn't available from the game's beginning. You'll need to make your way to the bottom of the world map and endure a fairly lengthy escort mission before the ability to weave spells into your arrows finally becomes available. As one of the best vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, however, the Magick Archer is more than worth the trouble.

In this guide, we'll explain how to unlock the Magic Archer vocation to ensure that you can blast richocheting arrows full of arcane energy as soon as possible.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventure awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

Quest progression spoilers lie ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

How to unlock Magick Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2

Unlocking the Magick Archer vocation requires you to complete the somewhat annoying quest Spring in Thy Step, which is only available when you visit Agamen Volcanic Island, the last major region in Dragon's Dogma 2 (though technically, you start there in the game's labour camp opening). You can wait until story quests open Agamen Volcanic Island for you, or you can get there early by traversing Drabnir's Grotto, a cave located in the southern tip of the Battahl region.

It's worth noting that the Warfarer becomes available at about the same time as the Magick Archer. If you're interested in this jack-of-all-trades class, take a peek at our guide on how to unlock the Warfarer vocation. You'll need to pay a visit to Bakbattahl before you make any other moves.

Conquering the tunnels of Drabnir's Grotto is the fastest way to reach Agamen Volcanic Island. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

If you decide to enter Drabnir's Grotto, you'll encounter a traveller by the entrance who warns you of the dangers within. Don't worry too much - as long as you and your pawns are around level 25 or higher, the grotto won't be a massive issue. The tunnels are infested with hobgoblins, saurians, succubi, and the occasional cyclops, but there are no other major bosses to worry about. Take healing items and a Wakestone with you if you're concerned, and be sure to use the campsite located outside of Drabnir's Grotto for a great chance to rest up.

Once you've passed through Drabnir's Grotto and made it to the other side, you'll immediately run into Gautstafr, an old man hunched over in the middle of the road. He's far from home and suffering from back problems, and he'll ask for three wildflowers to make a panacea. There are plenty of wildflowers nearby to harvest, so just do a quick run around, gathering every herb in sight. The game will alert you once you've picked up the flowers that Gautstafr wants. When you've given them to the old fellow, Gautstafr will tell you to follow him to his house, which he'll mark on your map. He trudges at the speed of a snail, so don't be afraid to pick him up and haul him home.

Gautstafr is a nice guy who can't walk very fast. Pick him up, and he'll be very grateful, even saying, "I'll be!" | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Upon reaching the house, you'll learn that Gautstafr's wife is an elf named Cliodhna. The two will bicker for a bit, and then Gautstafr will ask you to accompany him to the Geyser Hamlet hot spring in the Volcanic Island Camp on the eastern edge of the island. This is the most laborious part of the quest, as you'll have to tag alongside (or carry) the old man as he lumbers along, fighting monsters along the way. There are a tonne of hobgoblins near the road, as well as a cave that contains a minotaur, so don't be afraid to drop Gautstafr off on the sidelines as you and your pawns run ahead a bit to tackle these foes.

Once you finally reach the Volcanic Island Camp, climb the ladders to make it to the hot spring. After Gautstafr heads off to enjoy a warm spa treatment, Cliodhna - who has covertly been following you all along - emerges. Turns out she's a Magick Archer herself, and she'll give you access to the vocation as thanks for protecting her hubbie. Talk to her one more time and she'll also gift you the Spellbow's Paradox scroll, which unlocks the Magick Archer skill Martyr's Bolt.

Here's what Cliodhna looks like. She might seem harsh at first, but she's just concerned about her husband and wary of the world for judging their interracial union. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

This finishes our guide to unlocking the Magick Archer vocation. For a more in-depth look at the flashy arrow spells that constitute this hybrid class, check out our guide on the best skills and augments for the Magick Archer. If you're just starting your Dragon's Dogma 2 adventure and seeking extra wisdom on all of the intricacies of questing as the Arisen, feel free to take a peek at our beginner's guide of tips and tricks.