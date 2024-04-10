Dragon's Dogma 2: Best weapons
The best weapons for every vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2
Looking for the best weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2? There are a plethora of weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2, from fairly standard swords utilised by the Fighter to unusual incense burners swung by the Trickster. While most weapons are purchasable in shops, all cost a hefty amount of gold, and several top-tier weapons are only found in chests. Furthermore, the very best armaments in Dragon's Dogma 2 are only available in the endgame, where they are sold by the Dragonforged.
To help you save precious time on your journey to defeat the dragon, we've taken a close look at the greatest fighting tools for each and every vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. In this guide, we've broken down the best weapons, letting you know where to find them and how much they're going to cost you.In this guide:
A story spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.
Best Dragonforged weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2
The ultimate weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2 are found in the Unmoored World, the secret endgame. (For more information on reaching the endgame and all other main quests, check out our walkthrough to Dragon's Dogma 2. You'll need to visit the Dragonforged, the mysterious master of enchanting gear with Wyrmslife Crystals (WLC). The Dragonforged can be found in the Bay Wayside Shrine, which is north of Bakbattahl, and he'll only sell you the following weapons for Wyrmslife Crystals, which you obtain by slaying drakes.
The following table shows the names of the weapons, their weapon type, their associated vocations, and their Wyrmslife Crystal cost.
Note that the Warfarer is not listed as a vocation on this table, because the Warfarer is a jack-of-all-trades class that uses weapons from all other vocations.
|Weapon Name
|Weapon Type
|Vocation
|Wyrmslife Crystal Cost
|Dragon's Aegis
|Shield
|Fighter
|40 WLC
|Dragon's Dogma
|Sword
|Fighter
|110 Crystals
|Dragon's Nous
|Staff
|Mage
|110 Crystals
|Dragon's Rancor
|Bow
|Archer
|110 Crystals
|Dragon's Vein
|Dagger
|Thief
|110 Crystals
|Dragon's Bite
|Greatsword
|Warrior
|110 Crystals
|Dragon's Wit
|Archistaff
|Sorcerer
|110 Crystals
|Dragonswail Litany
|Censer
|Trickster
|110 Crystals
|Grianmhar
|Magickal Bow
|Magick Archer
|110 Crystals
|Lindworm Fang
|Duospear
|Mystic Spearhand
|110 Crystals
Best regular weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2
While Dragonforged weapons might be renowned for their strength, there are plenty of regular weapons that are more than worthy of serving as your Arisen's main means of fighting. You don't need to endlessly grind for Wyrmslife Crystals to obtain these stellar options, but they do require you to either have lots of gold and Seeker's Tokens, or in some cases to unearth locked chests in dungeons.
The following table shows the names of the best regular weapons, their weapon type, their associated vocations, their location, and their cost in gold (G) or Seeker Tokens. Some of these weapons can only be purchased in New Game +, and we've added a note when this is the case. There are three options for each vocation, except for the Fighter, who gets five due to their ability to use shields.
Like our previous table, the Warfarer is not listed here, because they can technically use all of these weapons.
|Weapon Name
|Weapon Type
|Vocation
|Location
|Cost
|Stalwart Sword
|Sword
|Fighter
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp
|47200 G
|Carnation
|Sword
|Fighter
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|58500 G
|Molten Fury
|Mace
|Fighter
|Treasure chest in Mountain Base Cave
|N/A
|Dragon's Faith
|Shield
|Fighter
|Treasure chest in Dragonsbreath Tower
|N/A
|Dread Aspis
|Shield
|Fighter
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|38000 G
|Volant White
|Staff
|Mage
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp
|45600 G
|Necrotic Shriek
|Staff
|Mage
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|58000 G
|Legion's Might
|Staff
|Mage
|Any Vocation Guild
|180 Seeker Tokens
|Revenant Wail
|Bow
|Archer
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp
|55000 G
|Medusan Spellbow
|Bow
|Archer
|Dropped after defeating Medusa in Nera'Battahl Windrift
|N/A
|Hydra Husk
|Bow
|Archer
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|75000 G
|Framae Blades
|Dagger
|Thief
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp
|60000 G
|Crimson Teeth
|Dagger
|Thief
|Treasure chest in Sal'Battahl Cavern
|N/A
|Heaven's Key
|Dagger
|Thief
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|68000 G
|Wounded Heart
|Greatsword
|Warrior
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp
|48000 G
|Dragon's Flight
|Greatsword
|Warrior
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|55000 G
|Cinderspine
|Hammer
|Warrior
|Treasure chest in Mountain Base Cave
|N/A
|Bane Archistaff
|Archistaff
|Sorcerer
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp
|48000 G
|Lion-Lord's Archistaff
|Archistaff
|Sorcerer
|Sacred Arbor
|56900 G
|Caged Fury
|Archistaff
|Sorcerer
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|68000 G
|Resonant Hymn
|Censer
|Trickster
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp
|39000 G
|Whimsical Daydream
|Censer
|Trickster
|Obtained after solving the Sphinx's Riddle of Differentiation in Frontier Shrine
|N/A
|Achromic Reverie
|Censer
|Trickster
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|65000 G
|Dragon's Breath
|Magickal Bow
|Magick Archer
|Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp
|55900 G
|Militant Dove
|Magickal Bow
|Magick Archer
|Sacred Arbor
|48000 G
|Blackwing Bow
|Magickal Bow
|Magick Archer
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|65000 G
|Soul of Antiquity
|Duospear
|Mystic Spearhand
|Awaran's Arms, Bakbattahl
|45800 G
|Dead Ringer
|Duospear
|Mystic Spearhand
|Volcanic Island Camp, Volcanic Island
|56000 G
|Rhewynt
|Duospear
|Mystic Spearhand
|Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +)
|68000 G
With this look at the best weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2, your arsenal is complete! If you're in need of a few more hints to complement your journey as the Arisen, why not take a look at our guide to the best vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, or our beginner's guide of tips and tricks. If you're curious about the Warfarer - the one class in Dragon's Dogma 2 that can use every single weapon and armor in the game - then we've got guides on how to unlock the Warfarer, as well as a list of possible builds.