Looking for the best weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2? There are a plethora of weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2, from fairly standard swords utilised by the Fighter to unusual incense burners swung by the Trickster. While most weapons are purchasable in shops, all cost a hefty amount of gold, and several top-tier weapons are only found in chests. Furthermore, the very best armaments in Dragon's Dogma 2 are only available in the endgame, where they are sold by the Dragonforged.

To help you save precious time on your journey to defeat the dragon, we've taken a close look at the greatest fighting tools for each and every vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. In this guide, we've broken down the best weapons, letting you know where to find them and how much they're going to cost you.

A story spoiler lies ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

Best Dragonforged weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2

The ultimate weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2 are found in the Unmoored World, the secret endgame. (For more information on reaching the endgame and all other main quests, check out our walkthrough to Dragon's Dogma 2. You'll need to visit the Dragonforged, the mysterious master of enchanting gear with Wyrmslife Crystals (WLC). The Dragonforged can be found in the Bay Wayside Shrine, which is north of Bakbattahl, and he'll only sell you the following weapons for Wyrmslife Crystals, which you obtain by slaying drakes.

The following table shows the names of the weapons, their weapon type, their associated vocations, and their Wyrmslife Crystal cost.

Note that the Warfarer is not listed as a vocation on this table, because the Warfarer is a jack-of-all-trades class that uses weapons from all other vocations.

Weapon Name Weapon Type Vocation Wyrmslife Crystal Cost Dragon's Aegis Shield Fighter 40 WLC Dragon's Dogma Sword Fighter 110 Crystals Dragon's Nous Staff Mage 110 Crystals Dragon's Rancor Bow Archer 110 Crystals Dragon's Vein Dagger Thief 110 Crystals Dragon's Bite Greatsword Warrior 110 Crystals Dragon's Wit Archistaff Sorcerer 110 Crystals Dragonswail Litany Censer Trickster 110 Crystals Grianmhar Magickal Bow Magick Archer 110 Crystals Lindworm Fang Duospear Mystic Spearhand 110 Crystals

Best regular weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2

While Dragonforged weapons might be renowned for their strength, there are plenty of regular weapons that are more than worthy of serving as your Arisen's main means of fighting. You don't need to endlessly grind for Wyrmslife Crystals to obtain these stellar options, but they do require you to either have lots of gold and Seeker's Tokens, or in some cases to unearth locked chests in dungeons.

The following table shows the names of the best regular weapons, their weapon type, their associated vocations, their location, and their cost in gold (G) or Seeker Tokens. Some of these weapons can only be purchased in New Game +, and we've added a note when this is the case. There are three options for each vocation, except for the Fighter, who gets five due to their ability to use shields.

Like our previous table, the Warfarer is not listed here, because they can technically use all of these weapons.

Weapon Name Weapon Type Vocation Location Cost Stalwart Sword Sword Fighter Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp 47200 G Carnation Sword Fighter Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 58500 G Molten Fury Mace Fighter Treasure chest in Mountain Base Cave N/A Dragon's Faith Shield Fighter Treasure chest in Dragonsbreath Tower N/A Dread Aspis Shield Fighter Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 38000 G Volant White Staff Mage Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp 45600 G Necrotic Shriek Staff Mage Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 58000 G Legion's Might Staff Mage Any Vocation Guild 180 Seeker Tokens Revenant Wail Bow Archer Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp 55000 G Medusan Spellbow Bow Archer Dropped after defeating Medusa in Nera'Battahl Windrift N/A Hydra Husk Bow Archer Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 75000 G Framae Blades Dagger Thief Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp 60000 G Crimson Teeth Dagger Thief Treasure chest in Sal'Battahl Cavern N/A Heaven's Key Dagger Thief Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 68000 G Wounded Heart Greatsword Warrior Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp 48000 G Dragon's Flight Greatsword Warrior Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 55000 G Cinderspine Hammer Warrior Treasure chest in Mountain Base Cave N/A Bane Archistaff Archistaff Sorcerer Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp 48000 G Lion-Lord's Archistaff Archistaff Sorcerer Sacred Arbor 56900 G Caged Fury Archistaff Sorcerer Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 68000 G Resonant Hymn Censer Trickster Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp 39000 G Whimsical Daydream Censer Trickster Obtained after solving the Sphinx's Riddle of Differentiation in Frontier Shrine N/A Achromic Reverie Censer Trickster Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 65000 G Dragon's Breath Magickal Bow Magick Archer Volcanic Island Armory, Volcanic Island Camp 55900 G Militant Dove Magickal Bow Magick Archer Sacred Arbor 48000 G Blackwing Bow Magickal Bow Magick Archer Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 65000 G Soul of Antiquity Duospear Mystic Spearhand Awaran's Arms, Bakbattahl 45800 G Dead Ringer Duospear Mystic Spearhand Volcanic Island Camp, Volcanic Island 56000 G Rhewynt Duospear Mystic Spearhand Roderick's Smithy, Vernworth (only in New Game +) 68000 G

With this look at the best weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2, your arsenal is complete!