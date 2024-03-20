If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator needs a randomiser button

Random is bespoke

A pawn with a moustache, bowl cut, and tattoos stands to attention in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Reviews Editor
Published on

My time with Dragon's Dogma 2 for review was neat, mainly because it's a good video game and an anecdote generator. But it reinforced one thing for me that I've increasingly come to realise about myself: I actually can't cope with character creators that let you like, tweak the finest details. I do not want to define the curls of each individual nose hair or adjust the angle of the mole on one's forehead. I'm far too indecisive for any of this! Let me roll the dice, please.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
In this article

Dragon's Dogma 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Capcom PC PS5 RPG Supporters only Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Reviews Editor

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.