Drainus isn't quite special, but sure is swish

Drainus isn't quite special, but sure is swishDoctor Who?
The word that comes to mind is "slick". In a genre defined by busy screens and showy light spectacles, Drainus does well to distinguish itself with such excellent animation. The enemies, and particularly the way they spill from levels like the battleship one, demonstrate some of the best sprite work I've seen for ages.
It's more than just stylish, too. As I've mentioned before, I'm bad enough at scrolling shooters, and outright averse to bullet hell, to make me less than an authority on which are the best. But Drainus held my attention for long enough that you should definitely give it a chance.
I'm not going to do a pun about the name. I'm not. I'm definitely not.
