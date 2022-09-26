E3 is back in a new form in June 2023, and here are the dates

E3 is back as an in-person event in 2023 and will run from June 13th to 16th, the Entertainment Software Association and ReedPop have announced. There hasn’t been an in-person E3 since 2019, and just one digital event bearing the E3 name has taken place since then. That’s a pretty big deal for a show that ran relatively unhindered for almost a quarter of a century. New organisers ReedPop are the people behind PAX, EGX, New York Comic-Con, and Star Wars Celebration, to name a few. I should mention too, of course, that they're this site’s parent organisation.

The next E3 in-person event’s happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), but it’s split into two sections. They’re called Business Days and Gamer Days. Starting on June 13th to get the show going, the Business Days run until the 15th. These are intended for people working in the games industry to connect, network and meet up. It gives the media a chance to take a look at the latest and potentially greatest new games in development too.

E3 2023’s Gamer Days are June 15th and 16th, in a separate hall from the business side of things. There’ll be lots of games to check out, obvs, and the opportunity to meet devs, along with streamers, YouTubers, and other personalities. Ticket holders can pop into a “dedicated theater of content” showing off upcoming games. If you can’t make it then you’ll still be able to take part from afar, as the ESA and ReedPop also say that E3 will “support and uplift partnered digital events” beginning June 11th and running throughout the length of the show.

The ESA committed to bringing back E3 as an in-person and online event back in June, following the show’s cancellation earlier in the year. ReedPop revealed their involvement in July. Gaming events have shifted online over the past few years, although in-person events like the past weekend’s EGX and last month’s Gamescom are still welcoming tens of thousands of visitors. We’ve taken to referring to June’s line-up of shows and streams as Not-E3, so it’ll be weird saying just normal ol’ E3 again.

E3 2023 takes place from June 13th until June 16th at the LACC. You can read more about what'll be happening over here at GamesIndustry.biz. Rest assured, we’ll be there covering it when that time rolls around.