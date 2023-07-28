EA Sports FC24 release date, trailer, and more

Want to know more about EA Sports FC24? EA Sports FC24 is the first of EA's football games after the very public split from FIFA that's been brewing over the past couple of years. Is it going to be a major deviation from the FIFA formula, though? And, most importantly, when is EA Sports FC24 set to release? Fortunately, we've got all of the answers that you're looking for right here.

In this guide, we break down everything you need to know about EA Sports FC24, including the release date, trailers, various editions, and any gameplay details that we know so far.

EA Sports FC24 release date

EA Sports FC24 releases on September 29, 2023. Release times are not yet known, but we'll update this at a later date when we know the exact unlock time.

However, those who purchase the Ultimate Edition will gain access on September 22, seven days earlier than those who get the Standard Edition. You'll get access to the full game on this date, giving you a week's headstart over everyone else in competitive modes such as Ultimate Team.

EA Sports FC24 platforms

EA Sports FC24 will launch on PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the EA app), PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch.

Crossplay is available between PC and the latest generation of consoles. Those on PS4 and Xbox One can play together, but they are not able to play with PC, PS5, or the Xbox Series devices. The Nintendo Switch is excluded from crossplay activities.

EA Sports FC24 trailer

The most recent EA Sports FC24 trailer is the gameplay deep dive, which you can watch embedded above.

A few days prior, the official account also released another gameplay trailer, which you can watch below. It was, admittedly, far less actual gameplay, but it's still worth watching if you're excited regardless.

Finally, if you really want to devour every morsel of EA Sports FC24 info, you can check out the announcement trailer below:

EA Sports FC24 editions

There are two EA Sports FC24 editions that you can purchase: Standard and Ultimate. Below, we'll break down the differences between each:

Standard Edition

The EA Sports FC24 Standard Edition includes:

EA Sports FC24 base game

Ultimate Team Cover Star Loan Player item for 10 Ultimate Team matches

Two Ambassador Loan PLayer Pick itemes for 5 Ultimate Team matches

One Clubs unlocked PlayStyles slot

Additional Player Career Personality Points

One Manager Career 5-Star Coach available for hire

Ultimate Edition

The EA Sports FC24 Ultimate Edition includes:

EA Sports FC24 base game

Ultimate Team Cover Star Loan Player item for 10 Ultimate Team matches

Two Ambassador Loan PLayer Pick itemes for 5 Ultimate Team matches

One Clubs unlocked PlayStyles slot

Additional Player Career Personality Points

One Manager Career 5-Star Coach available for hire

Up to 7 days early access

4600 FC Points

Access to Nike Ultimate Team Campaign

TOTW 1 Ultimate Team Player item

Nike Ultimate Team Loan Player item for 24 Ultimate Team matches & Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team kit

The biggest difference between the two is the seven days early access period for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition, along with the 4600 FC Points that you can use to purchase Ultimate Team packs.

EA Sports FC24 vs FIFA: Gameplay details

The big question on everyone's mind, of course, is how different EA Sports FC24 will be to the FIFA games from days gone by.

Well, the answer is not very! At its core, EA Sports FC24 is shaping up to be very much the same game that's graced our screens for years. From the modes, such as Career and Ultimate Team, to the players, clubs, stadiums, kits, and all that good stuff that makes these footie games feel authentic, EA Sports FC24 clings to its FIFA roots. However, there are a few changes that we know of, which you can learn more about below.

HyperMotion V

I do wonder if anyone actually cares about this jargon, but for those who might: HyperMotion V! This is an upgraded animation system based on real match data, which influences how players move in EA Sports FC24. EA seem especially keen to tout that this allows them to have 1200 signature running styles, so that you can experience how the best players move in their own special way.

I didn't know there were 1200 different ways to run! In my mind, there is running and not running, but apparently it goes far more in-depth than I could've ever imagined.

PlayStyles

PlayStyles are a replacement for the old Traits system from FIFA. They grant boosts for individual stats, allowing you to enhance a player's ability in areas such as shooting or passing.

The most elite players, however, will gain a PlayStyle+. These are even more advanced boosts that reflect the abilities of those playing at the top of their game. More importantly, however, equipping a PlayStyle+ can also grant unique moves that other players might not be able to use, such as special Chip Shots that are far more accurate than those performed by other players.

As replacements for traits, it's safe to assume that PlayStyles will be very powerful in EA Sports FC24. In FIFA 23, we quickly saw the Lengthy trait dominate by allowing players to sprint incredible fast and launch quick counter attacks, and that soon became a popular meta over launch. We'd expect similar meta picks to become clear very early on in EA Sports FC24's launch window.

Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team, everyone's go-to mode, is getting two big changes for EA Sports FC24. The first, and perhaps most exciting, is that women players are now included! Yay! This should significantly shake up the Ultimate Team meta, as we're sure to see top players such as Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas get immediate spots on everyone's teams. All players will compete on the same pitch, so you can slap them right into a team alongside Erling Haaland and absolutely tear up your opponent.

The other big chance is that Ultimate Team cards can now be upgraded! Player Ratings can be increased in EA Sports FC24 Ultimate Team using the Evolutions mechanic, which sees you complete objectives with a player to improve their skills, PlayStyles, and even card rarity.

It's unclear whether these evolved cards will perform in line with those that are naturally Gold or higher, but it at least gives us a new way to use those bulk Bronze and Silver players that would otherwise sit idly on the sidelines for an entire year.

That wraps up our guide on everything we know about EA Sports FC24. We'll have much more to come in the future, as we'll undoubtedly cover EA Sports FC24 extensively over launch, so make sure to check back regularly for the latest information.