Epic Games have purchased music platform Bandcamp

More News
-
Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between launches March 31st
An expansion of the pay what you want version from 2014
-
It Takes Two and Returnal net the most BAFTA Games Award nominations
The awards will be held next month
-
EA announce that Russian teams will be removed from FIFA 22
EA offer the removal to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people
-
Lost Ark's March update will bring a new story quest and end-game raid
More of the game's content is being made available to Western players
Latest Articles
-
-
Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 176: the best regular jobs in games special
No one can eat that many pies
-
How to unlock and use Powerpass in Lost Ark
Jump two characters to level 50 free of charge
