Epic Games have purchased music platform Bandcamp

Music platform Bandcamp have announced that they are being bought by Epic Games. Most things will remain the same, they say, but they're looking to expand internationally, improve their platform, and extend their reach into vinyl and live streaming.

In a statement posted to Twitter , Bandcamp emphasise continuity. They claim that they will "keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community," and that "we'll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model." That apparently includes Bandcamp Fridays, where on the first Friday of the month the platform waives its share of sales. (So if there's something you're thinking about picking up, it'll be running tomorrow.)

"Behind the scenes we're working with Epic to expand internationally and push development forward across Bandcamp," the statement continues. "From basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services."

For their part, Epic say that "Bandcamp will play an important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more," although they don't specify exactly what that role will be.