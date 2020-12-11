If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Evil Dead: The Game is a co-op shooter coming out next year

I hope you're in the mood for lots of zombies in 2021
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on

What is it with The Game Awards and showing spooky trailers so late when I should've been sleeping? Here's one I thought would give me a little fright last night, Evil Dead: The Game. Yep, good old chainsaw man Ashley Williams is coming to chop up some evil and dead things in a new co-op and PvP third-person shooter next year. It's being developed by Saber Interactive, the folks who made World War Z. I'm getting some Left 4 Dead vibes from the trailer, what do you reckon?

Ash has rounded up some strange pals in the trailer above to ward off some nasties from the cabin you might recognise from Evil Dead films. I say strange pals mostly because one of them is dressed like a knight. I mean, it's probably a good way to be dressed when fighting off zombies, he just looks a little out of place.

"Work together as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key artifacts to seal the breach between worlds, " says the press release. "Or take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash and his friends while possessing Deadites, the environment, and even the survivors themselves as you seek to swallow their souls!"

Evil Dead: The Game will have players fighting through multiple locations from the films, while Bruce Campbell himself talks your ear off with lots of new dialogue. You'll be able to use more than 25 weapons, including Ash’s Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw, as well as level up skill trees to make yourself stronger.

Alright so Evil Dead isn't thaaaaat scary, I guess. It's more gory. A game announced last night that gave me a much bigger spook was that Dead Space-like, The Callisto Protocol. Evil Dead: The Game is more cartoon-y, and actually looks a lot like Back 4 Blood (another Game Awards announcement).

Evil Dead: The Game comes out on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbone sometime next year.

Back 4 Blood come out next year too. I hope you're in the mood for lots of zombies in 2021.

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

