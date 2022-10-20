Fallout 3 and Evoland are free to keep from the Epic Games Store this week

It’s that time of week again, as the Epic Games Store rotates its free games and grants us two fresh things to play for nowt. If we don’t own them already, that is. There’s a strong chance that you might have already picked up either or both of this week’s freebies. One is Bethesda’s first instalment of their take on the retro-futuristic post-apocalypse in Fallout 3. There’s also Shiro Games’ ode to classic console RPGs, the Evoland series.

Watch on YouTube Evoland Legendary Edition includes both of Shiro Games' action RPG homages.

Specifically, Epic are giving away Fallout 3: Game Of The Year Edition. This bundles together all five of the sci-fi RPG’s DLC packs: Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta. If you’re a Fallout 76 fan – and there are some of you – then you might want to check out The Pitt DLC if you haven’t already played it. Fallout 76 just revisited the alternate future version of Pittsburgh in the first of its new Expeditions recently.

Evoland: Legendary Edition is actually a bundle of the original Evoland: A Short Story Of Adventure Video Games Evolution and its sequel, Evoland II: A Slight Case Of Spacetime Continuum Disorder. As you can gather from the trailer above, Evoland is big on nostalgia for old-school games, particularly action RPGs such as The Legend Of Zelda and Final Fantasy. It’s an interesting mix of different styles from various eras of gaming, right from the monochromatic pixel-art graphics of the Game Boy up to full-blown 3D.

You can grab Fallout 3: Game Of The Year Edition from the Epic Games Store here, and Evoland: Legendary Edition here. Both games are available for free from today until October 27th at 4pm BST/5pm CEST/8am PDT.

