Flashback 2's new trailer flashes back to the original Flashback

Jungle gymin' in 2.5D

The latest Flashback 2 trailer literally flashes back to 1992’s Flashback. Yesterday, the action-platformer sequel dropped a trailer showing off a lush jungle level that's strikingly similar to the original game’s opening environment, but this time things have been high-qualified with pretty sun rays, explosions, and dodge rolls aplenty. Get some deja vu below.

Watch on YouTube

The jungle trailer is quick to point out the similarities itself, since side-by-side clips compare the familiar ledges and sci-fi bridges from the rotoscoped original, before jumping to a fresher version of main man Conrad B. Hart - who’s just as athletic as before despite the 30 year gap. Flashback 2 could just as easily advertise itself as a remake, I think, if it weren’t for the actual Flashback remake from 2013.

The new trailer is also our most extensive look yet at the game’s shooty and jumpy bits, with a peek at other locations (and our AI-powered gun AISHA) toward the end. A recent press release also teases stealth sections, a rideable moto jet, and a drivable mech suit for a little power fantasy.

Flashback’s original creator Paul Cuisset is back for the sci-fi sequel, along with the original game’s composer and designer. That trio had also returned for the third-person sequel Fade To Black, which may or may not be referenced/remembered in this year’s more sequel-y sequel. Hey, there’s only one Flashback Two, right?

The OG Flashback and its lovely animations are currently under £1/$1 on Steam thanks to the storewide Summer Sale. Could I get along with the classic’s controls nowadays? Who knows. But the artwork is seriously tempting me.

Meanwhile, Flashback 2 is coming out on November 16th for PC (via Steam) and consoles.

Comments
