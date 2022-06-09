If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

8

Sci-fi platformer sequel Flashback 2 is coming to PC this winter

Well, that’s a blast from the past
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A logo for Flashback 2, showing the words Flashback 2 on a black background and in a futuristic font.

Crikey, one thing I never expected to see at tonight’s Summer Game Fest was a sequel to Delphine Software and U.S. Gold’s cinematic sci-fi platformer Flashback, but there it was. Flashback 2 is coming from long-established French studio Microids, developers of the Syberia series. It’s been 30 years now since the original game released on PC, and Geoff Keighley was very excited to re-announce the sequel. Check out the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

I say re-announce because Flashback 2 was was first touted back in 2021. I know, I totally missed it too. Oh well. Graham rightly pointed out at the time that this isn’t even the first sequel to Flashback: that was 1995’s Fade To Black. We didn’t get to see a lot of the new Flashback 2 tonight, but it looks like it’s been suitably pizazzed up for a 21st century audience. There seemed to be a few sections of footage that were 2.5D.

I never played the original Flashback but loved Delphine Software’s very similar game, released the year before, Another World. Delphine Software was really into pumping out some pretty impressive platformers at that point in PC gaming history, and Flashback even made it into the Guinness World Records as the best-selling French game ever made, apparently. A remake of Flashback came out on PC in 2013, but Jim didn’t think much of it though.

Flashback 2 is out in winter 2022 on Steam, as well as PlayStations, Xboxes and the Nintendo Switch. Whatever platform you play it on, remember to be kind, rewind.

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch