Sci-fi platformer sequel Flashback 2 is coming to PC this winter

Crikey, one thing I never expected to see at tonight’s Summer Game Fest was a sequel to Delphine Software and U.S. Gold’s cinematic sci-fi platformer Flashback, but there it was. Flashback 2 is coming from long-established French studio Microids, developers of the Syberia series. It’s been 30 years now since the original game released on PC, and Geoff Keighley was very excited to re-announce the sequel. Check out the trailer below.

I say re-announce because Flashback 2 was was first touted back in 2021. I know, I totally missed it too. Oh well. Graham rightly pointed out at the time that this isn’t even the first sequel to Flashback: that was 1995’s Fade To Black. We didn’t get to see a lot of the new Flashback 2 tonight, but it looks like it’s been suitably pizazzed up for a 21st century audience. There seemed to be a few sections of footage that were 2.5D.

I never played the original Flashback but loved Delphine Software’s very similar game, released the year before, Another World. Delphine Software was really into pumping out some pretty impressive platformers at that point in PC gaming history, and Flashback even made it into the Guinness World Records as the best-selling French game ever made, apparently. A remake of Flashback came out on PC in 2013, but Jim didn’t think much of it though.

Flashback 2 is out in winter 2022 on Steam, as well as PlayStations, Xboxes and the Nintendo Switch. Whatever platform you play it on, remember to be kind, rewind.

