The 10 best Fortnite Creative codes

Fortnite codes are used to find servers in Creative Mode, where players build their own maps designed around various gameplay styles and share codes to allow anyone to play them.

For many people, "Fortnite" means "Battle Royale", but there's more to this game than its most famous feature. If you're a Fortnite fan then you really shouldn't sleep on its Creative Mode. Below are our picks for the very best Fortnite Creative codes out there.

Best Fortnite Creative Mode Map Codes

Loki TVA: Prop Hunt

If you want to plug right into the zeitgeist, there are few better options than the Loki TVA: Prop Hunt map. The recent Loki miniseries on Disney+ was practically mandatory viewing for Marvel fans, and this map takes you to the Time Variance Authority to play hide-and-seek, one of the most popular gameplay styles in Fortnite Creative. It's still a very new map at this point, but that just means it's your opportunity to be a trendsetter. Fortnite Crew subscribers can even don July's brand-new Loki skin for the complete experience!

Code: 7578-6801-8619

Alverton Hills: Asylum

There are many excellent horror-themed maps in Fortnite Creative, but Alverton Hills: Asylum is widely agreed to be the best one. If you're a fan of story-rich indie horror, it's honestly up there with some of the best horror games out there right now; and you should consider following its creator SundayCW, who has basically spawned their own horror franchise within Fortnite at this point. Oh, and it's single-player only! Don't have nightmares...

Code: 9200-8656-2233

Finest's Realistic 2v2

According to Epic's official data on the most-played Creative Mode maps, the last update in May 2021 showed Finest's Realistic 2v2 smashing engagement numbers in the "Practice" category for several weeks in a row. Creator Finest has also put out a very popular 1v1 map in the same vein, as well as 3v3 and higher-numbered alternatives, so you can scale up or down depending on how many friends you want to play with. But the stats don't lie, and 2v2 seems to be the fan-favourite combination.

Code: 6570-5231-1418

Pro 100

Another headlining game according to Epic's player stats, Pro 100 leads the "Combat" category, and is a big enough deal that it actually featured in the recent series of official Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenges. The map allows 2-16 players to participate per match, and splits them into two teams competing for the win. It's worth noting that this map was trending high well before its inclusion in the Epic-designed challenges, and is still going just as strong now that those challenges are winding down.

Code: 3424-1388-0947

Prison Breakout

Concluding our trilogy of the most-played maps according to Epic, Prison Breakout heads up the "Variety" category. There's an unwritten rule that games allowing fan-made maps will always spawn an ersatz GTA Online that's quite good actually, and Prison Breakout is Fortnite's. You can choose to side with prison escapees or guards as you complete mini-missions, furnish your character's apartment, and (as of the latest update) compete in arena battles.

Code: 6531-4403-0726

Lost in the Unknown

Lost in the Unknown is a survival horror map for one to two players. Reminiscent of The Forest, the experience begins with your character(s) surviving a plane crash and finding themselves forced to fend off the hostilities of nature in a remote wilderness, only for things to get progressively spookier as the game goes on. This community favourite has spawned many of those YouTube jumpscare videos that everyone loves, so it's unsurprising that fans are eager to play it for themselves.

Code: 5312-0287-8262

Prop Hunt

Fortnite Creatives love playing hide-and-seek, so we had to include another entry like it on this list (you know, in case you haven't seen Loki yet). There are many great maps in this style, but Prop Hunt stands out so much that Epic themselves featured the map on their blog at its release. Players can take their hiding skills to the next level by turning themselves into almost any decorative object in the game. It's honestly worth it just to see a toilet, a tractor, or a motor home waddle away sheepishly when they think no-one's looking.

Code: 6069-9263-9110

Cydurrpunk 2077

For sheer creative ambition, there are few maps that compete with Cydurrpunk 2077. Gameplay-wise, it's a free-for-all map where you can explore or play hide-and-seek with other players, but the real point is the faithful-yet-playful recreation of Night City from the recent Cyberpunk 2077. Despite a few frame rate issues brought on by its sheer scale, this map remains the all-time top-voted post on r/FortniteCreative. The cynic in me wants to suggest it probably still runs better than the real thing, but I'll leave you to judge for yourself.

Code: 7122-2113-9523

Jesgran's Deathrun 2.0

Deathruns in Fortnite Creative do what they say on the tin: drop your character into a deadly map that tries to kill them in a variety of interesting ways as they run for the exit. This one made headlines a couple of years back, when the creator announced a contest with $1,000 worth of rewards to players who could beat the map in the best time. It's also the second most upvoted map on r/FortniteCreative, with comments praising its polished gameplay built in over 400 hours of development time (plus 1,000 testing hours).

Code: 1103-0256-3362

Crundefault Run!

Rounding out the list is Crundefault Run! While Jesgran's Deathrun 2.0 has eight intricately crafted levels, Crundefault Run tasks you with legging it through 100 levels of peril in order to succeed. Whether this is delightfully fiendish or just plain frustrating is a matter of opinion, but with tons of plays to its name, it's safe to say a lot of people liked it.

Code: 0016-1024-5800

How to use Fortnite codes

There's been a slight change to how you use Fortnite Creative codes recently, so follow the instructions below to enter the map you want to play:

Step 1: Load up the game and launch Creative Mode.

Step 2: From the landing screen, hit the Play! button.

Step 3: When prompted to Select a Server, choose the Discover option.

Step 4: From the list of options along the top of the screen, choose Island Code and enter the map code you want to play with.

Step 5: If the code you entered is valid, you'll see an "Island Found!" message, and from there you can launch into your chosen server.

Where to find Fortnite codes

There are countless Fortnite Creative codes out there, with passionate players adding more of their own creations every day.

The most obvious first stop is Epic's own website, where you can submit your own creations for approval as well as browse what's already there.

There are also plenty of fan sites which list recommended Fortnite Creative maps. FortniteMaps.com and FortniteCreativeHQ.com are both user-friendly options which make it easy to search according to genre, all-time popularity, current trends, new releases, and more.

These are the best Fortnite Creative map codes we've seen so far, but we'll keep an eye out for anything new coming along that grabs our attention. For more Fortnite guides, why not check out our page on optimising the game's settings and controls for PC? Or if you're in the market for inspiration on what to play next, take a look at our top eight battle royale games.