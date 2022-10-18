Frog Detective 3 release date set for October 27th

Frog Detective 3: Corruption At Cowboy County hops onto PC on October 27th, a new trailer has revealed. This time around, you’ll be able to ride around a Wild West town pretending to be sheriff, although you seem to own a micro scooter instead of a horse for some reason. You can see more of what’s in store for the green detective by watching the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Frog Detective 3 heads to the tumbleweed-ridden Wild West.

Devs Worm Club revealed the existence of Frog Detective 3 back in July last year, which got resident fan of the series Graham ribbiting about it. It'd appear that the residents of Cowboy County have lost their hats, and Frog Detective and pal Lobster Cop need to step in to fill the presumably spurred boots of the town’s absent sheriff. I’ve not played any of these yet, but they sound entirely like my mug of warm milky beverage too.

Nate’s mind cucumbers (RPS in peace) weren’t challenged when he tackled the previous game for his Frog Detective 2 review, but he had a good time nonetheless. “It’s never laugh out loud funny. But again, I don’t think it’s meant to be. I’m pretty sure that delight is what it’s trying to solicit, often through mild-to-moderate amusement, and it achieves that very well indeed.”

Frog Detective 3 lands on Steam and Itch.io on October 27th, concluding the epic detective trilogy. The game’s also coming to PC Game Pass at launch as part of a collection of all three games.