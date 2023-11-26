Get a no-nonsense gaming monitor for under £75 this Black Friday weekend

The best PC gaming monitors can run the gamut from ultrawide 8k screens curved like the spacetime around Jupiter, to bespoke esports monitors that refresh faster than the Ticketmaster page for a Taylor Swift concert. But if all you want is for your PC games to look nice while spending as little as humanly possible, here's a screen you can stick on your desk for less than £75 this Black Friday weekend.

The AOC 24B2XH is the platonic ideal of a PC gaming monitor. 24-inch, 1080p, 75hz refresh rate. It's everything that makes a gaming monitor a gaming monitor. Yet while it sticks to the basics, it does those basics well. Its 1080p screen is an IPS panel that boasts sufficient brightness for any typical home setup, and vibrant image quality, especially in the screen's sRBG mode.

There are a few other details worth noting about the 24B2XH. It features a blue-light mode for use in low-light situations, and it has four-point 100mm VESA mounting on the back. What it doesn't have, however, is a height adjustable stand, while the power supply is located in an external adapter, adding a bit of extra bulk to the package.

UK Deals:

It's a thoroughly no frills affair, but it's still a lot of monitor when you consider the price. UK buyers can grab the 24B2XH for just £73 over at Ebuyer, down from an already respectable £85. So if you're after a second screen, building a PC on a budget, or just want to allocate the bulk of your funds elsewhere, you're unlikely to find a gaming screen that's cheaper than this. If you have got extra cash to spend, then you can check out RPS' best PC gaming monitor deals for something with a little more pizazz.