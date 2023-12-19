Get Paradise Killer, Roadwarden, Card Shark and seven other top-drawer narrative games for 83% off

I don't tend to write up Steam bundle discounts, but this is a rather good one. As the name suggests, LudoNarraCon and Fellow Traveller's Story-Rich Megabundle nets you 10 well-received narrative-heavy games for around £20, €23 or $25, including three games I'd personally say are among the choicest chunks of digital scribble to ever grace an SSD.

Those three are Paradise Killer, Roadwarden and Card Shark. All excellent, all "story rich", all otherwise extremely different. Let's count the ways.

Paradise Killer is an almost offensively cool first-person adventure in which you are a detective investigating a mass murder. Which might sound prosaic, so let me swiftly add that all the parties concerned are immortal, and that the setting is a pocket universe full of bizarre monoliths and temples. You can accuse a character of doing the deed at any time, but you'll probably want to poke around and speak to as many people as you can before committing to anything, if only because the Lovecraftian resort ambience is so dreamy, with "colours that really make blood spatter pop", in Alice B's words.

Roadwarden? I've banged on at no end about Roadwarden, so I'll try to keep this brief: it's a text-based RPG that's styled like a storybook, in which your job is basically to map and restore the paths of a wilderness province, while doing favours for villages along the route. It's one of the finest fantasy games I've played. Jay (RPS in peace) was similarly impressed.

Last but not least, Card Shark is a cutthroat but jolly period escapade from Reigns developer Nerial. Set in 18th-century France, it's sort of WarioWare but with card tricks instead of minigames. You're an associate of legendary rambling swindler the Comte de Saint-Germain, role-playing as his manservant so as to hoodwink a bunch of silly nobles. Alice B called it "a collection of cheat 'em up mini-games that's clever, beautiful and stylish - but it'll demand 100% of your attention until you've finished it."

The other games in the bundle are No Longer Home (which "combines monsters with more adult fears"), Yes, Your Grace (which Sin liked, despite feeling let down by the ending), Wytchwood (which Alice B also liked, summarising it as "a dark fantasy fairy-tale to-do list that takes full advantage of its premise and has a lot of fun with it"), Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (which Alice B did not like, calling it "a beautiful walk through weird spaces, interrupted by frictionless, uninteresting conversations"), King of the Castle ("Game of Phones"), Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery ("short and very sweet"), and Before Your Eyes (which Ed says is better when you have hayfever).

Do any of those take your fancy? If the answer's yes, you'll want to get your skates on. The Story-Rich Megabundle is live till 21st December. Of the ones I haven't played, Wytchwood strikes me as the catch.