Ghostwire: Tokyo delays its haunting into early 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed into "early 2022." The action-adventure horror game from Shinji Mikami's Tango Gameworks had been expected this autumn, but via a statement on Twitter, the studio said that they were "focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango."

Here's the Twitter statement:

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise given that very little has been seen of Ghostwire over the past year.

Tango Gameworks are owned by publisher Bethesda Softworks, who are now owned by Microsoft. That puts Ghostwire: Tokyo in an interesting position, because it was announced as and remains a PlayStation timed console exclusive. We'll get it on PC but there's not yet a date for when it would appear on Microsoft's services.

The studio claiming to be protecting staff is perhaps of extra significance given that Ghostwire: Tokyo's original creative director Ikumi Nakamura left the studio not long after her memorable E3 appearance in 2019, citing the job's impact on her health. Nakamura is now forming her own studio.

Here's a trailer of Ghostwire from 2020. Its monster design is cool and I would like to rip out their ghost hearts with my bare hands, thanks.