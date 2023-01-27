GoldenEye 007 cheats: All cheat codes and unlock times

How do you unlock cheats in GoldenEye 007? Classic 1997 FPS GoldenEye 007 has, for many years, been an elusive beast coveted by James Bond fans and Rare enthusiasts alike, assuming they don't have access to a Nintendo 64 and an original cartridge. But now, for many of us, the long wait is over with the re-release of the original GoldenEye 007 onto Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch.

For PC gamers, while GoldenEye 007 technically hasn't still hit our platform of choice, those with a Game Pass subscription can stream it via Xbox Cloud Gaming. And, of course, as with all good retro games, you can make liberal use of cheats in GoldenEye 007 to ensure you have an interesting time.

How to unlock cheats in GoldenEye 007

In GoldenEye 007, "cheats" are really more like secrets. They exist quite openly on the game's cheat selection screen, and exist to reward you for being a good 007 with more content. The rewards range from traditional weapon and item unlocks, all the way up to the likes of bonus levels and unofficial difficulty modes.

In classic GoldenEye 007, there were two means of unlocking cheats. The first was to complete a gameplay feat that would give you access to its corresponding cheat, which would then allow you to redeem its rewards on the cheat selection screen. But if you lacked the time or patience for that, then you could go to the cheat selection screen and enter a cheat code in order to access the specified cheat immediately.

GoldenEye 007 cheats don't work on Xbox

It's important to note that in the Xbox re-release of GoldenEye 007, inputting cheat codes to unlock cheats will not work. Cheat codes will, allegedly, still work on the Nintendo Switch version, although reports suggest that this feature is patchy in practice. Therefore, if you're streaming GoldenEye 007 to your PC, you'll have to unlock cheats the old-fashioned way.

GoldenEye 007 cheats list

Once again, please be aware that the cheat codes listed in the right-hand column below will only work in Nintendo versions of the game, not on the Microsoft port. That said: here is our list of all the GoldenEye 007 cheats:

Cheat Unlock requirements Cheat code (Nintendo only) 007 mode Complete all missions (including Aztec, Egyptian) on 00 Agent N/A All characters (multiplayer) Complete the story on Agent difficulty and above L+R+C-Left, L+C-Up, L+R+Left, L+Right, R+Down, L+R+C-Left, L+C-Up, L+R+Right, L+R+C-Down, L+Down All guns Complete Egyptian on 00 Agent difficulty in under 6 minutes Down, Left, C-Up, Right, L + Down, L + Left, L + Up, C-Left, Left, C-Down Aztec level Complete all main levels on Secret Agent difficulty or above L + R + Up, L + R + C Right, L + Down, R + Right, R + Up, L + Down DK mode (Big Heads) Complete Runway on Agent difficulty in under 5 minutes L and R + up, C-Right, R + Left, R + Up, Up, R + Right, Up, L and R + C-Down, L and R + Down, L and R + C-Left Egyptian level Complete all main levels on 00 Agent difficulty or above N/A Enemies with rockets Complete Streets on Agent difficulty in under 1 minute 45 seconds L + R + C-Down, C-Left, R + C-Down, C-Down, C-Down, L + R + C-Down, L + R + Up, C-Down, R + Up, L + Up Fast animation Complete Statue on Secret Agent difficulty in under 3 minutes 15 seconds L + C-Down, L + C-Left, C-Down, C-Right, C-Left, L + R +Right, C-Right, L + R + Up, R + C-Left, L + Left Gold PP7 Complete Cradle on Agent difficulty in under 2 minute 15 seconds L+R+Right, L+R+Down, L+Up, L+R+Down, C-Up, R+Up, L+R+Right, L+Left, Down, L+C-Down Golden Gun Complete Egyptian on any difficulty or time N/A Grenade launcher x2 Complete Surface 1 on Secret Agent difficulty in under 3 minutes 30 seconds R+Down, R+Up, Right, L+R+C-Down, L+Right, R+Left, Left, Down, Up, R+C-Down Hunting knife x2 Complete Jungle on Agent difficulty in under 3 minutes 45 seconds R+C-Down, L+Right, R+C-Left, L+Right, L+R+Right, L+R+Up, L+Down, R+Left, L+Right, L+C-Left Infinite ammo Complete Control on Secret Agent difficulty in under 10 minutes L +Left C, L + R + Right, Right C, Left C, R + Left, L + Down C, L + R + Left, L + R + Down C, L + Up, Hold Right C Invincibility Complete Facility on 00 Agent difficulty in under 2 minutes 5 seconds R + Left, L + Down, Left, Up, Down, R + C-Left, L + C-Left, L + R + Left, L + R + Right, L + C-Left Invisibility Complete Archives on 00 Agent difficulty in under 1 minute 20 seconds L + R + C-Left, L + R + C-Down, L + C-Left, R + C-Left, R + Right, L + R + Left, L + Right, Left, L + R + C-Left, L + Down Laser Complete Aztec on any difficulty or time N/A Laser x2 Complete Aztec on Secret Agent difficulty in under 9 minutes L+Right, L+R+C-Left, L+Down, R+Left, R+Down, L+Right, C-Up, Right, R+Right, L+R+Up Magnum Complete Cradle on any difficulty or time N/A No radar (multiplayer) Complete Frigate on Secret Agent difficulty in under 4 minutes 30 seconds R+Up, C-Down, C-Left, C-Up, L+Down, R+Up, C-Left, Right, R+Left, R+Right Paintball mode Complete Dam on Secret Agent difficulty in under 2 minutes 40 seconds L + Up, Up C, R + Right, L + R + Left C, L + Up, R + Down C, L + Down C, L + R + Down C, L + R + Up, Hold L + Down C RC-P90 x2 Complete Caverns on 00 Agent difficulty in under 9 minutes 30 seconds Up, Right, L + Left, R + Down, L + Up, L + C-Left, L + Left, C-Right, C-Up, then hold L + R + Down Rocket launcher x2 Complete Bunker 1 on 00 Agent difficulty in under 4 minutes R+Right, L+Up, Down, Down, R+C-Down, L+Left, L+C-Left, R+Up, R+Down, R+C-Left Silver PP7 Complete Train on 00 Agent difficulty in under 5 minutes 25 seconds L+Left, L+R+Up, L+Right, L+R+Up, L+R+C-Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Down, C-Down, L+R+Right, L+R+Left Slow animation Complete Depot on Secret Agent difficulty in under 1 minute 40 seconds L+R+Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Down, L+R+Left, C-Right, L+R+Down, L+R+Down, L+Down, C-Left, Hold C-Up Throwing knife x2 Complete Bunker 2 on Agent difficulty in under 1 minute 30 seconds R+C-Left, L+Left, Up, L+R+Right, Right, L+R+C-Left, L+R+C-Left, R+Down, R+Left, R+C-Left Tiny Bond Complete Surface 2 on 00 Agent difficulty in under 4 minutes 15 seconds L+R+Down, R+Down, L+C-Down, Left, R+C-Left, L+R+C-Down, Right, Down, R+C-Down, R+Right Turbo mode Complete Silo on Agent difficulty in under 3 minutes L + Down, L + Down C, L + R + Up, R + Down C, Left, R + Down, L + Down C, Up, R + Down, Hold L + Right

