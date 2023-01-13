Want a rundown of all the new PC games coming in 2023? 2023 is here, folks, and while we're all still in the stages of having to remember to write a 3 instead of a 2 at the end whenever we write down the date, the games industry appears to be racing ahead at a million miles an hour, with news of hundreds of fantastic-sounding PC games releasing across the year.

A big part of this is that the industry is still suffering a knock-on effect from the pandemic, with numerous upcoming games pushing their release dates back time and again. A lot of the games in our enormous most anticipated games of 2023 list were also present in our 2022 list. Point is, we live in a world of delays right now, so some of these release dates may be subject to change. But we will, of course, keep our list of all upcoming games in 2023 up to date with new dates as soon as they're confirmed!

Biggest upcoming PC games this month

2023 is a packed year for games, as you'll quickly find out as you scroll down through this page. But before we dive into every last PC game that's coming out this year, let's highlight a few of the biggest January 2023 games that should be on your radar.

Forspoken

Forspoken's trailers have certainly looked impressive, but will its exploration and combat deliver?

Release date: January 24 2023

The biggest name of January 2023 is almost certainly Forspoken, an impressive-looking action adventure RPG where you play as Frey, a young woman who is suddenly transported from her ordinary New York life to the beautiful and dangerous land of Athia.

Previously called Project Athia, Forspoken caught my eye back when it was announced thanks to its heavy emphasis on magical traversal abilities. Frey can leap and fly at great speed through the open world of Athia, in a manner slightly reminiscent of the ways Spiderman or Batman leap, swing, and soar through their own respective open world games.

Take a look at the latest trailer here.

Mahokenshi

I'm a sucker for hex-based maps, and Mahokenshi's look truly glorious.

Release date: January 24 2023

Mahokenshi is shaping up to become a fascinating (and gorgeous) tabletop strategy game. Part turn-based tactics, part deckbuilder, Mahokenshi tasks you, a powerful samurai mage, with exploring and protecting the Celestial Islands from demonic invaders.

The lovely hex-based landscapes we've seen so far in Mahokenshi are reminiscent of the wonderful fantasy tiles of Endless Legend, and although the game is very much tactics-based rather than strategy-based, Mahokenshi has a similar focus on text-based narrative events that help steep you in its Japanese mythology-inspired world.

Take a look at Katharine's thoughts on the early preview build of Mahokenshi that she got to try.

Warlander

Warlander looks like it's trying to capture the amazing bloodcurdling melee combat chaos of Chivalry.

Release date: January 24 2023

Fans of Chivalry or Mordhau should keep an eye out for Warlander, a new free-to-play medieval multiplayer slash-em-up, with a heavy focus on the use of siege weapons to tear down castle walls and obliterate enemy knights.

Where Warlander differs from the likes of Chivalry is its combination of magic and medieval melee combat, and a more casual, cartoonish look. The game is less about the intricate swing-thrust-parry combat, and more about juggling spells, melee, siege weaponry, and more in order to capture the enemy's keep.

Read more about Katharine's time with the Warlander demo to get an idea of what this chaotic medieval battlefield brawler is all about.

Dead Space Remake

The Dead Space Remake is being developed by Motive Studio, the devs behind the excellent Star Wars: Squadrons.

Release date: January 27 2023

The Dead Space remake is very nearly upon us, seemingly completely rebuilt to give even veteran Dead Space players a new experience as they step once more into the shoes of spaceship engineer Isaac Clarke.

Dead Space is one of the premiere sci-fi horror games of recent times, one which surprised everyone back in 2008 (goodness, that's a long time ago now, isn't it?) with the strength of its worldbuilding and immersion. And according to the devs at Motive Studio (creators of Star Wars: Squadrons), the entire remake will be "one sequential shot" with no loading screens, which seems like the perfect recipe for a terrifying level of immersion in a scary as hell shooter.

Take a closer look at the Dead Space remake with the extended gameplay walkthrough the devs released last October.

Upcoming games 2023: January

Farlanders is a satisfying management puzzle game about colonising Mars, out on January 17th.

Upcoming games 2023: February

Wild Hearts is a streamlined Monster Hunter-like game coming out on February 17th.

Upcoming games 2023: March

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn's sequel to Fallen Order, will continue Jedi Knight Cal's journey on March 17th.

Upcoming games 2023: April

Bombastic zombie sandbox sequel Dead Island 2 will release on April 28th.

Upcoming games 2023: May

Rocksteady will have you killing your favourite DC heroes as the villains on May 26th.

Upcoming games 2023: June

Upcoming games 2023: July

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie - 7 Jul 2023 (The 2020 JRPG's English release)

Upcoming games 2023: August

Gigantic RPG Baldur's Gate 3 will exit Early Access with a full campaign sometime this August.

City Of Murals - 16 Aug 2023 (A crazy colourful roguelite with giant fuzzy spiders)

Baldur's Gate 3 - Aug 2023 (Larian's massive RPG exits Early Access)

Nimoyd - Aug 2023 (Pretty isometric crafting survival sandbox)

Upcoming games 2023: September

War Of Dragnorox - 1 Sep 2023 (Free fantasy MMO controlled by live Dungeon Masters)

Mall Craze - 19 Sep 2023 (A bright and busy mall management sim)

Upcoming games 2023: October

There are currently no games of note scheduled for an October 2023 release. But check back soon and it may be a different story!

Upcoming games 2023: November

Twilight Wars - 9 Nov 2023 (Darkest Dungeon-esque cyberpunk dungeon crawler)

Upcoming games 2023: December

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl looks to introduce the potent atmosphere of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. FPS series to a new audience sometime in December 2023.

Call Of Myth - 11 Dec 2023 (Lovecraftian CCG where sanity is a key resource)

Castle Manager - Dec 2023 (Fallout Shelter-esque medieval castle management sim)

Paradize Project - Dec 2023 (Project Zomboid but you can mind-control the zombies)

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl - Dec 2023 (The latest in the grimly atmospheric FPS series)

Upcoming games 2023: TBA

Rough release dates:

Releasing sometime in 2023:

Release dates unknown:

