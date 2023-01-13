Upcoming games 2023: The biggest PC games coming out this year
2023 is a very big year for PC games, so let's take a look at everything that's coming up
Want a rundown of all the new PC games coming in 2023? 2023 is here, folks, and while we're all still in the stages of having to remember to write a 3 instead of a 2 at the end whenever we write down the date, the games industry appears to be racing ahead at a million miles an hour, with news of hundreds of fantastic-sounding PC games releasing across the year.
A big part of this is that the industry is still suffering a knock-on effect from the pandemic, with numerous upcoming games pushing their release dates back time and again. A lot of the games in our enormous most anticipated games of 2023 list were also present in our 2022 list. Point is, we live in a world of delays right now, so some of these release dates may be subject to change. But we will, of course, keep our list of all upcoming games in 2023 up to date with new dates as soon as they're confirmed!
Biggest upcoming PC games this month
2023 is a packed year for games, as you'll quickly find out as you scroll down through this page. But before we dive into every last PC game that's coming out this year, let's highlight a few of the biggest January 2023 games that should be on your radar.
Forspoken
Release date: January 24 2023
The biggest name of January 2023 is almost certainly Forspoken, an impressive-looking action adventure RPG where you play as Frey, a young woman who is suddenly transported from her ordinary New York life to the beautiful and dangerous land of Athia.
Previously called Project Athia, Forspoken caught my eye back when it was announced thanks to its heavy emphasis on magical traversal abilities. Frey can leap and fly at great speed through the open world of Athia, in a manner slightly reminiscent of the ways Spiderman or Batman leap, swing, and soar through their own respective open world games.
Take a look at the latest trailer here.
Mahokenshi
Release date: January 24 2023
Mahokenshi is shaping up to become a fascinating (and gorgeous) tabletop strategy game. Part turn-based tactics, part deckbuilder, Mahokenshi tasks you, a powerful samurai mage, with exploring and protecting the Celestial Islands from demonic invaders.
The lovely hex-based landscapes we've seen so far in Mahokenshi are reminiscent of the wonderful fantasy tiles of Endless Legend, and although the game is very much tactics-based rather than strategy-based, Mahokenshi has a similar focus on text-based narrative events that help steep you in its Japanese mythology-inspired world.
Take a look at Katharine's thoughts on the early preview build of Mahokenshi that she got to try.
Warlander
Release date: January 24 2023
Fans of Chivalry or Mordhau should keep an eye out for Warlander, a new free-to-play medieval multiplayer slash-em-up, with a heavy focus on the use of siege weapons to tear down castle walls and obliterate enemy knights.
Where Warlander differs from the likes of Chivalry is its combination of magic and medieval melee combat, and a more casual, cartoonish look. The game is less about the intricate swing-thrust-parry combat, and more about juggling spells, melee, siege weaponry, and more in order to capture the enemy's keep.
Read more about Katharine's time with the Warlander demo to get an idea of what this chaotic medieval battlefield brawler is all about.
Dead Space Remake
Release date: January 27 2023
The Dead Space remake is very nearly upon us, seemingly completely rebuilt to give even veteran Dead Space players a new experience as they step once more into the shoes of spaceship engineer Isaac Clarke.
Dead Space is one of the premiere sci-fi horror games of recent times, one which surprised everyone back in 2008 (goodness, that's a long time ago now, isn't it?) with the strength of its worldbuilding and immersion. And according to the devs at Motive Studio (creators of Star Wars: Squadrons), the entire remake will be "one sequential shot" with no loading screens, which seems like the perfect recipe for a terrifying level of immersion in a scary as hell shooter.
Take a closer look at the Dead Space remake with the extended gameplay walkthrough the devs released last October.
Upcoming games 2023: January
- Aquatico - 12 Jan 2023 (Build your own underwater cities)
- One Piece Odyssey - 13 Jan 2023 (Colourful anime RPG set in the One Piece universe)
- SimRail: The Railway Simulator - 13 Jan 2023 (The latest, most advanced train sim)
- Surviving The Abyss - 17 Jan 2023 (Manage an underwater cloning facility)
- Farlanders - 17 Jan 2023 (Satisfying turn-based Mars-terraforming sim)
- Persona 3 Portable - 19 Jan 2023 (The 2006 Persona game comes to PC)
- Tortuga: A Pirate's Tale - 19 Jan 2023 (Sail the seven seas in this turn-based strategy sim)
- Rain World: Downpour - 19 Jan 2023 (Expanding gaming's greatest ecosystem)
- A Space For The Unbound - 19 Jan 2023 (A pixel art adventure game set in Indonesia)
- Colossal Cave - 19 Jan 2023 (Reimagining the old text adventure game from 1976)
- Forspoken - 24 Jan 2023 (Big magical action-RPG with a focus on traversal)
- Mahokenshi - 24 Jan 2023 (Samurai turn-based tactics game on a lovely hex map)
- Warlander - 24 Jan 2023 (Cartoon-esque third-person Chivalry)
- Hitman: World Of Assassination - 26 Jan 2023 (Combining all 3 games into 1)
- Dead Space (remake) - 27 Jan 2023 (The classic sci-fi horror story returns)
- Atone: Heart Of The Elder Tree - 27 Jan 2023 (Hand-drawn adventure in Norse myth)
- Inkulinati - 31 Jan 2023 (Medieval ink-based Darkest Dungeon)
- Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Soul Arena - 31 Jan 2023 (Warhammer autobattler)
- Superfuse - 31 Jan 2023 (Bright and gory sci-fi Diablo-like)
Upcoming games 2023: February
- Deliver Us Mars - 2 Feb 2023 (Atmospheric story-driven Mars adventure)
- Clash: Artifacts Of Chaos - 9 Feb 2023 (Martial arts adventure in the Zeno Clash universe)
- Hogwarts Legacy - 10 Feb 2023 (Open-world Harry Potter RPG set in the 1800s)
- Wanted: Dead - 10 Feb 2023 (Cyberpunk slasher/shooter from Ninja Gaiden devs)
- Wild West Dynasty - 16 Feb 2023 (Build your own wild west ranch)
- Wild Hearts - 17 Feb 2023 (Dynasty Warriors devs take on Monster Hunter)
- The Settlers: New Allies - 17 Feb 2023 (Reboot of the city-builder series)
- Atomic Heart - 20 Feb 2023 (Bright, baffling, chaotic robot-filled FPS)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin! - 21 Feb 2023 (Samurai slash-em-up set in the Yakuza universe)
- Company Of Heroes 3 - 23 Feb 2023 (More WW2 real-time tactics, 10 years after COH2)
- Blood Bowl 3 - 23 Feb 2023 (The latest iteration of OrcBall)
- Sons Of The Forest - 23 Feb 2023 (Crafting survival sequel, with added cannibals)
- Aces & Adventures - 23 Feb 2023 (Fully voiced poker-esque deckbuilder)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 - 24 Feb 2023 (Try and fail to send even more Kerbals into space)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - 24 Feb 2023 (Sequel to the 2018 turn-based JRPG)
- Atelier Ryza 3 - 24 Feb 2023 (Rounding off the Japanese RPG trilogy)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 Feb 2023 (The newest expansion approach-eth)
- Scars Above - 28 Feb 2023 (Explore an alien world in this 3rd person shooter)
- Birth - Feb 2023 (Collect bones and organs in this weird lonely puzzle game)
- Redemption Reapers - Feb 2023 (Dark fantasy sim with tactical battles)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - Feb 2023 (Grim stress simulator comes out of Early Access)
Upcoming games 2023: March
- The Day Before - 1 Mar 2023 (MMO survival game set in zombie-overrun USA)
- The Last Of Us Part 1 - 3 Mar 2023 (The story of Joel and Ellie comes to PC)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 3 Mar 2023 (Defeat giant bosses from Chinese myth in this RPG)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 17 Mar 2023 (Continuing the tale of Cal Kestis and droid pal BD-1)
- Have A Nice Death - 22 Mar 2023 (Hades-esque roguelite platformer leaves Early Access)
- Storyteller - 23 Mar 2023 (Cute puzzle game about creating stories from panels)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake - 24 Mar 2023 (A modern reimagining of the original)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - 28 Mar 2023 (FPS crime game with a Hollywood cast)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - Mar 2023 (FPS horror game set in a WW1 bunker)
- System Shock Remastered - Mar 2023 (A full remake of the iconic 1994 sci-fi horror game)
Upcoming games 2023: April
- Meet Your Maker - 4 Apr 2023 (FPS raiding game with huge focus on building)
- God Of Rock - 18 Apr 2023 (Over-the-top competitive rhythm-based fighting game)
- Ad Infinitum - 20 Apr 2023 (WW1-set psychological horror game)
- Afterimage - 25 Apr 2023 (Striking hand-drawn metroidvania)
- Roots Of Pacha - 25 Apr 2023 (Charming Stone Age Stardew Valley-like)
- Dead Island 2 - 28 Apr 2023 (Sequel to the bombastic zombie-fighting RPG)
- Mask Of The Rose - Apr 2023 (Fancy dating sim by the Sunless Sea/Skies devs)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - Apr 2023 (Cinematic story-based game in the Star Trek universe)
- Lichenvale - Apr 2023 (90s-style fast-paced hack-n-slash)
Upcoming games 2023: May
- Hometopia - 5 May 2023 (Build, decorate, and share your perfect home)
- Midautumn - 9 May 2023 (Stylish dungeon-crawler set in Grandma's basement)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - 26 May 2023 (Rocksteady. Nuff said.)
- Arran: The Book Of Heroes - May 2023 (Stylish co-op Diablo-like in a dark fantasy setting)
- WrestleQuest - May 2023 (Pixel art wrestling RPG, reminiscent of Punch Club)
Upcoming games 2023: June
- Street Fighter 6 - 1 Jun 2023 (The latest in Capcom's venerable fighting series)
- Diablo IV - 6 Jun 2023 (Lilith, Daughter Of Hatred, is up to no good)
- Ghostware: Arena Of The Dead - 24 Jun 2023 (A wizard trapped you in a retro FPS)
- Ages Of Cataria - Jun 2023 (Pretty little casual village sim and story generator)
- Book Of Hours - Jun 2023 (A no-combat occult RPG by Cultist Simulator devs)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Jun 2023 (Protect the innocent and uphold the law)
Upcoming games 2023: July
- The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie - 7 Jul 2023 (The 2020 JRPG's English release)
Upcoming games 2023: August
- City Of Murals - 16 Aug 2023 (A crazy colourful roguelite with giant fuzzy spiders)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Aug 2023 (Larian's massive RPG exits Early Access)
- Nimoyd - Aug 2023 (Pretty isometric crafting survival sandbox)
Upcoming games 2023: September
- War Of Dragnorox - 1 Sep 2023 (Free fantasy MMO controlled by live Dungeon Masters)
- Mall Craze - 19 Sep 2023 (A bright and busy mall management sim)
Upcoming games 2023: October
Upcoming games 2023: November
- Twilight Wars - 9 Nov 2023 (Darkest Dungeon-esque cyberpunk dungeon crawler)
Upcoming games 2023: December
- Call Of Myth - 11 Dec 2023 (Lovecraftian CCG where sanity is a key resource)
- Castle Manager - Dec 2023 (Fallout Shelter-esque medieval castle management sim)
- Paradize Project - Dec 2023 (Project Zomboid but you can mind-control the zombies)
- Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl - Dec 2023 (The latest in the grimly atmospheric FPS series)
Upcoming games 2023: TBA
Rough release dates:
- Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn - Early 2023 (Soulslike where you fight gods with guns)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space - Early 2023 (Asymmetrical clown horror game)
- Forza Motorsport - Spring 2023 (The first non-Horizon Forza game in 6 years)
- Teslagrad 2 - Spring 2023 (2D adventure platformer with electricity-based puzzles)
- Banchou Tactics - Q1 2023 (Isometric turn-based RPG set in gangster high school)
- Crimson Tactics - Q1 2023 (Turn-based tactics in a medieval high fantasy world)
- Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - Q1 2023 (Castlevania-inspired Dead Cells DLC)
- Elderand - Q1 2023 (Demonic metroidvania)
- Nemire - Q1 2023 (Turn-based tactics RPG where you're the villain)
- Oxygen - Q1 2023 (City builder set in a post-apocalypse with no oxygen)
- Railroads & Catacombs - Q1 2023 (Roguelite deckbuilder, with trains)
- Rin: The Last Child - Q1 2023 (Eerie metroidvania set in a dark fairytale-esque world)
- Shardpunk: Verminfall - Q1 2023 (Bunker-set XCOM-like with steampunk weapons)
- The Gap - Q1 2023 (Sombre family-oriented walking sim)
- Wildfrost - Q1 2023 (Deckbuilding roguelite set on a frozen tundra)
- Arcadian Atlas - Summer 2023 (Isometric pixel-art tactics RPG)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Summer 2023 (Musical skateboarding graffiti-painting)
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint - Q2 2023 (Cyberpunk CRPG commanding a group of mercs)
- Planet Of Lana - Q2 2023 (Beautiful adventure platformer in a world of machines)
- Untamed Tactics - Q2 2023 (Turn-based RPG set in Untamed Feral Factions universe)
- House Flipper 2 - Q3 2023 (Renovate even more houses)
- Outpost: Infinity Siege - Q3 2023 (Ambitious first-person wave defence with TD elements)
- Return - Q3 2023 (2D platformer about returning to your home planet after 200 years)
- Dark And Darker - Q4 2023 (Dungeon-crawling Tarkov-like with melee combat and traps)
- Ghostrunner 2 - Q4 2023 (Sequel to the wall-running sci-fi slash-em-up)
Releasing sometime in 2023:
- Alan Wake 2 - 2023 (Sequel to Remedy's 2010 psychological horror game)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - 2023 (Squad-based tactics RTS in the Alien universe)
- Alliance Of The Sacred Suns - 2023 (Crusader Kings, but in space)
- Anger Foot - 2023 (Loud angry FPS where your main weapon is your kick)
- ARK 2 - 2023 (Long-awaited sequel to everyone's favourite dino-em-up)
- Assassin's Creed: Mirage - 2023 (A return to Assassin's Creed roots)
- Atlas Fallen - 2023 (Desert-based action RPG with sand-based magic)
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora - 2023 (Ubisoft's first-person Avatar open-world RPG)
- Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden - 2023 (Story-focused action RPG with ghosts)
- Black Myth: Wukong - 2023 (Gorgeous soulslike based on Journey To The West)
- Blue Protocol - 2023 (Bandai Namco and Amazon's answer to Genshin Impact)
- Bramble: The Mountain King - 2023 (Horror-tinted Norse-inspired adventure game)
- Broken Roads - 2023 (Disco Elysium-esque RPG set in post-apocalyptic Australia)
- Capes - 2023 (XCOM-like about superheroes in a world where villains won)
- Chrono Odyssey - 2023 (Ambitious fantasy MMORPG by South Korean studio NPIXEL)
- Cocoon - 2023 (World-hopping puzzle game by ex-Limbo/Inside dev)
- Creature Keeper - 2023 (Cute old-school Pokemon-like)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - 2023 (Cyberpunk expansion starring Idris Elba)
- Demonschool - 2023 (University-set tactics RPG with demons)
- Desktop Dungeons: Rewind - 2023 (Modern remake of the old tower defence game)
- Dredge - 2023 (Eldritch fishing aventure game)
- Dune: Spice Wars - 2023 (Excellent Dune RTS by Northgard devs leaves Early Access)
- Dungeons 4 - 2023 (Make and maintain giant dungeons in this city-builder)
- Earth From Another Sun - 2023 (FPS RPG sandbox about galactic domination)
- Echo Generation - 2023 (Cute deckbuilding adventure arrives on Steam)
- Edge Of Sanity - 2023 (2D survival game with Darkest Dungeon vibes)
- El Paso, Elsewhere - 2023 (Retro neo-noir 3rd-person shooter about vampires)
- Everspace 2 - 2023 (Slick space pilot looter shooter sequel)
- For The King 2 - 2023 (Sequel to the popular turn-based co-op roguelite RPG)
- Gord - 2023 (Challenging real-time survival colony sim)
- HYENAS - 2023 (Sci-fi multiplayer FPS by Creative Assembly)
- Hyper Light Breaker - 2023 (Fully 3D sequel to Hyper Light Drifter)
- Immortals Of Aveum - 2023 (Flashy FPS with magic instead of guns )
- Industries Of Titan - 2023 (Off-world industrial city-builder from Necrodancer devs)
- Inkbound - 2023 (Vibrant turn-based roguelite from Monster Train devs)
- Jumplight Odyssey - 2023 (Roguelite starship colony sim)
- Kaku: Ancient Seal - 2023 (Cute and colourful open-world action adventure)
- Layers Of Fears - 2023 (Exploration horror sequel to Layers Of Fear 1/2)
- Laysara: Summit Kingdom - 2023 (Gorgeous mountain-side city-builder)
- Lies Of P - 2023 (Soulslike with Pinocchio)
- Lightyear Frontier - 2023 (Tranquil off-world farming game... with mechs)
- Lollipop Chainsaw - 2023 (Remake of the original hack-n-slasher)
- Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria - 2023 (LOTR dwarven survival crafting game)
- Mars First Logistics - 2023 (Drone-building game about ferrying items across Mars)
- Men Of War 2 - 2023 (WW2 RTS sequel to the 2009 original)
- Miasma Chronicles - 2023 (Action-adventure RPG by Mutant Year Zero devs)
- Minecraft Legends - 2023 (Minecraft, but it's a tactical strategy game)
- Moving Out 2 - 2023 (Sequel to the hectic physics-based furniture moving sim)
- Off The Grid - 2023 (NFT cyberpunk battle royale by Neill Blomkamp)
- Oxenfree 2 - 2023 (Equally eerie sequel to the beloved exploration game)
- Palworld - 2023 (Open-world Pokemon-like with survival crafting elements)
- Paper Trail - 2023 (Ingenious puzzle game about folding paper)
- Park Beyond - 2023 (Ambitious park management sim)
- Path Of Exile 2 - 2023 (Sequel to the enormous free-to-play action RPG)
- Payday 3 - 2023 (Highly anticipated co-op shooter sequel)
- Pepper Grinder - 2023 (2D platformer about dolphin-diving through the earth)
- Ravenlok - 2023 (Fairytale-esque action RPG)
- Redfall - 2023 (L4D-esque co-op FPS from Dishonored devs)
- Replaced - 2023 (2D side-on action adventure set in a grimy sci-fi world)
- Risk Of Rain Returns - 2023 (Remaster of the original 2D Risk Of Rain)
- Rōnin Trail - 2023 (Atmospheric voxel soulslike set in Japan)
- Sea Of Stars - 2023 (Pretty retro turn-based RPG)
- Shadows Of Doubt - 2023 (Detective stealth game set in fully simulated city)
- Skate Story - 2023 (Stylised skateboarding exploration, with demons)
- Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley - 2023 (Hand-drawn musical adventure game)
- Solium Infernum - 2023 (Hellish turn-based grand strategy)
- Songs Of Glimmerwick - 2023 (Witch-y RPG where magic is performed through song)
- Starfield - 2023 (Bethesda's new space epic RPG)
- Stray Blade - 2023 (Action-adventure game with fast melee combat)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - 2023 (Vroom vroom across 1:1 scale Hong Kong)
- The Division Heartland - 2023 (New free-to-play third-person looter shooter)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - 2023 (Telltale narrative game set in the Expanse universe)
- The Great War: Western Front - 2023 (Ambitious and complex WW1 strategy game)
- The Invincible - 2023 (Atompunk first-person adventure game)
- The Iron Oath - 2023 (Solid turn-based tactics RPG)
- The Lords Of The Fallen - 2023 (Fight demons in the dark fantasy soulslike sequel)
- The Pale Beyond - 2023 (Choice-driven management survival set on the ice)
- Townseek - 2023 (Cheerful airship exploration and management game )
- Tron: Identity - 2023 (Mystery visual novel set in the TRON universe)
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - 2023 (90s-style FPS set in the Warhammer universe)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - 2023 (Sequel to the WH hack-n-slash game)
- Wartales - 2023 (Open-world tactics RPG by Northgard devs)
- Wizard With A Gun - 2023 (Co-op sandbox survival with Don't Starve vibes)
- Zoria: Age Of Shattering - 2023 (Classic dungeon-crawling CRPG)
Release dates unknown:
- A Highland Song - TBA (Adventure platformer with lovely watercolour-like visuals)
- After Us - TBA (Journey-esque adventure in a post-human world)
- AK-xolotl - TBA (Play as an axolotl in this colourful Isaac-like roguelite)
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon - TBA (FromSoft returns to their pre-Souls mech series)
- Crimson Desert - TBA (Open-world action game set in Black Desert universe)
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince - TBA (Turn-based strategy set in the 100 Years' War)
- Dreamsettler - TBA (Surreal internet simulator by Hypnospace Outlaw devs)
- Endless Dungeon - TBA (Amplitude's reimagining of Dungeon Of The Endless)
- Everywhere - TBA (Insanely ambitious GTA-like by former GTA devs)
- Flashback 2 - TBA (30-years-later sequel to the 1992 platformer)
- Forever Skies - TBA (Subnautica, but high up in post-apocalypse clouds)
- Frostpunk 2 - TBA (City-builder sequel set on an iced over Earth)
- Hades 2 - TBA (Supergiant's first ever sequel!)
- Harold Halibut - TBA (Indie walking sim set on a city-sized colony spaceship)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - TBA (Much-awaited sequel to the beloved soulslike platformer)
- Homeworld 3 - TBA (Modern sequel to the highly regarded 00's sci-fi RTS)
- Hytale - TBA (Long-awaited Minecraft-like by the Hypixel devs)
- Little Kitty, Big City - TBA (Feline walking simulator)
- Lorn's Lure - TBA (Parkour through an abandoned megastructure)
- Metal Slug Tactics - TBA (Isometric roguelite tactics game in the Metal Slug series)
- Moonlight In Garland - TBA (Cosy sandbox life sim)
- My Time At Sandrock - TBA (Wholesome life sim set in the wild west)
- N1RV Ann-A - TBA (Cyberpunk bartending visual novel)
- NAIAD - TBA (Relaxing puzzle adventure about floating downriver)
- Nighthawks - TBA (Dark visual novel about being a vampire)
- Nightingale - TBA (Steampunk fantasy survival game by ex-Bioware devs)
- OPUS: Prism Peak - TBA (Take photos while lost in a dreamlike world)
- Party Animals - TBA (Cute physics-based party game where you play as pets)
- Pixel Tactics Online - TBA (Grid-based pixel art turn-based tactics)
- Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake - TBA (Bringing the original to a modern audience)
- Remnant 2 - TBA (Soulslike sequel to Remnant: From The Ashes)
- Rift of the Necrodancer - TBA (Rhythm roguelite spinoff of Crypt Of The Necrodancer)
- Rogue North - TBA (Top-down survival shooter set in frozen Canadian warzone)
- Romancelvania - TBA (Quirky vampire dating sim)
- SCHiM - TBA (Puzzle game about jumping between shadows)
- Shapez 2 - TBA (3D sequel to the minimalist factory-builder)
- She Dreams Elsewhere - TBA (Surreal monochrome RPG about dreams)
- Silent Hill 2 - TBA (Remake of the 2001 survival horror game)
- Silent Hill: Townfall - TBA (Mysterious new Silent Hill game)
- Skull And Bones - TBA (Ubisoft's new yo-ho-yo-ho simulator)
- Songs Of Conquest - TBA (Turn-based strategy and kingdom management)
- Sorry We're Closed - TBA (Story-driven survival horror with multiple choices)
- Techtonica - TBA (3D first-person factory-builder set underground)
- Tempest Rising - TBA (Old-school RTS set on Earth after a nuclear apocalypse)
- Terra Nil - TBA ("Reverse city-builder" about turning ruined land lush again)
- The Last Case Of Benedict Fox - TBA (Metroidvania set in a Lovecraftian world)
- The Last Spell - TBA (Turn-based tactics They Are Billions)
- The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum - TBA (Play as Gollum!)
- The Outlast Trials - TBA (Cold War-era horror prequel to Outlast 2)
- The Wandering Village - TBA (City-builder set on the back of a giant creature)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 - TBA (Long-awaited sequel to Telltale's dark fairytale)
- Thirsty Suitors - TBA (Fight your exes in turn-based battles)
- Under The Waves - TBA (Story-driven underwater exploration game)
- Viewfinder - TBA (Mind-bending first-person puzzle game about photos)
- Voidtrain - TBA (Survival crafting game set on an interdimensional train)
- Witchbrook - TBA (Witchcraft life sim RPG by Chucklefish)
- Witchfire - TBA (Fantasy roguelite shooter with guns and magic)
- Zenless Zone Zero - TBA (Urban fantasy RPG by Genshin Impact devs)