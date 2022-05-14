Gunbrella casts you as a murderous Mary Poppins

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A 2D pixel art screenshot of Gunbrella showing a man leaping over rooftops holding an umbrella over his head. There's a zipline above him.

The name "Gunbrella" might already tell you everything you need to know about Gunbrella, a game in which you wield a gun which is also an umbrella. Announced this past week, it's a 2D "noir-punk" action game published by Devolver, about floating like Mary Poppins and stinging like, I dunno, a shotgun. You can find the announce trailer below.

There's plenty more to like in that trailer, from the colourful pixel art, to the enemy design, to what I'm hoping is a structure based around a train. I like trains. The real star is obviously the umbrella, however, which is your weapon, your shield, allows you to hover, and might even be supporting some sort of double jump or short-term jetpack move.

Gunbrella casts you as a "gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge," according to the game's Steam page. You'll be battling against "ghouls and gangsters, cops and cutlists, and the fallout of corporate exploitation." You'll also be managing ammo and upgrades, and interrogating characters for information as part of your adventure.

Developers Doinksoft were previously responsible for Gato Roboto, also published by Devolver, which was a two-colour metroidvania about a cat in a mech suit. Dave Irwin liked it but found it too brief and slight in his review. Gunbrella feels immediately like a larger-scale game, though we'll need to wait until 2023 to find out for sure.

