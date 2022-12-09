If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hades 2 is real and has instantly set the bar for upcoming roguelikes in 2023

A big surprise from The Game Awards
Rachel Watts avatar
News by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on

Supergiant's Hades is getting a sequel. Not a DLC, a full-blown sequel, and wow does it look cool. Announced during tonight's Game Awards, this sequel to 2020's bestest best game breaks from the story of Zagreus to instead follow Hades' ruthless daughter Melinoe. It's Supergiant so of course we get a gorgeous animated trailer for it, too, which you can watch below.

Watch on YouTube

Supergiant isn't one for sequels which was why this is such a surprise. Hades 2 will stay firmly in the Underworld of Greek myth and will follow the same structure as its predecessor. You'll receive boons from fully voice-acted Gods (new and old Supergiant says, so look out for some familiar faces) and fight your way through monster-filled dungeons.

There are no major story details yet, but from the trailer, it looks like the princess of the Underworld has a major chip on her shoulder, probably because of her father's current imprisonment, and so sets off to put an end to Kronos and presumably free her old man.

Supergiant will be following the same development plan as they did with the original Hades, meaning the game will be in early access and that the studio will be looking for player feedback through key development phases. No word on when that'll be yet, but let's hope it's soon. Hades 2 is set to release on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Rachel Watts avatar

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel manages all things reviews for RPS. Ever since she first started writing about games on the internet, she’s always felt strongly about championing indies and will never stop banging on about the latest indie darling. If you know of an upcoming game you think RPS would be interested in, she’s the gal to reach out to.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch