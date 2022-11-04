Halo Infinite to gain ray tracing with season 3 in 2023

Players of 343 Industries’ futuristic open-world shooter Halo Infinite will be able to bask in the glow of ray traced graphics when the game’s season 3 arrives next year. The inclusion was announced at AMD’s recent, horrifically named AMD Presents:together we advance_gaming livestream, where the company showed off their latest Radeon RX graphics cards. Season 3 of Halo Infinite is expected to launch on March 7th, 2023.

Watch on YouTube Halo Infinite's winter update brings Forge mode beta and network co-op.

"Halo Infinite will support ray traced shadows across Arena and Big Team Battle Modes," AMD’s Scott Herkelman said during the stream. Anyone rocking a Radeon RX 7000 card by that point should notice “improved lighting, sharper shadows, and increased performance” in the FPS game when ray tracing's turned on. During the stream, AMD revealed they were also partnering with developers Striking Distance on upcoming horror game The Callisto Protocol, and Luminous Productions for magical action RPG Forspoken. AMD are helping Ubisoft to revise their Snowdrop engine, too.

Halo Infinite’s season 3 was delayed back in September. It’ll now run from March until June 27th, 2023. 343 Industries are lobbing out a winter update for the sci-fi shooter next week instead, on November 8th. As Graham noted last week, the update will bring along with it network co-op and, at last, the Forge mode beta. Hinfinite players are also getting two new multiplayer maps, Argyle and Detachment, and a mode called Covert One Flag. That mode sees attackers with Active Camo trying to sneakily steal the flag of defenders with Threat Sensors.

Halo: Infinite’s campaign is on Steam and the Microsoft Store for £50/$60/€60, and on PC Game Pass. The game’s multiplayer is a free to play download.