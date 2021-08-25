Halo Infinite's cinematic multiplayer intro is like a Spartan recruitment vid

During Gamescom Opening Night live, we saw the cinematic intro for season one of Halo Infinite multiplayer. It introduces commander Agryna, who tells us all what it really means to be a Spartan - which is apparently not just about running around shooting your mates with a needler. 343 Industries have also confirmed that the game is coming out on December 8th, fresh after today's cheeky little Microsoft Store leak.

Here's commander Agryna's story, from smol civilian to giant Spartan lady.

Look at these tall lads and lasses, absolute stand up folk, eh? I suppose the gist is that everyone playing in the multiplayer is a Spartan in training, getting ready to save folks just like in this very inspiring video. All jokes aside, I actually quite like this trailer. I'm enjoying the trend of FPSs doing more story-based cinematics, even if they are just to promote multiplayer brawls.

If you fancy playing those brawls with a snazzy new controller that looks like John Masterchefs head, the devs also revealed the Halo Infinite Xbox Elite controller tonight. It's not a bad-looking piece of hardware, it'll set you back a whopping £179.99 though.

Halo Infinite is set to release on December 8th. It's worth noting that, while the solo campaign and multiplayer will be available at launch, the co-op campaign and Forge mode won't arrive until a little later down the line.