If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's our first look at E4's GamesMaster reboot

Yep, that's lots of people playing games on the telly
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on

E4 have dropped the first trailer for their GamesMaster reboot, showing a quick blast showing of competitive gaming, and an orby hologram of a man. GamesMaster was an old TV show in the 90s hosted by Dominik Diamond where they'd review games, give out tips, and get celebrities to compete in gaming challenges. The reboot seems to have more of that good stuff, and this time around will be hosted by Robert Florence.

So, it looks like celebs will be competing with professional gaming folks to win a shiny Golden Joystick trophy. There'll be challenges, battles, and some walkthroughs (you can catch a glimpse of some of them playing Deathloop together on a sofa).

Watch on YouTube

The trailer is only 40 seconds long, but you can see a few of the games they're competing in too. I caught Street Fighter, Mario Kart, Call Of Duty, Beat Sabre, Mario 3D World, Deathloop, Cuphead, Speedrunners, and a couple more.

GamesMaster's lead host is Robert Florence (from VideoGaiden, Consolevania, and BBC Scotland sketch show Burnistoun), and his co-hosts are Frankie Ward (who you might know from PC Gaming Show) and Ty Logan (a new actor and presenter). The role of GamesMaster himself will be taken over by Sir Trevor McDonald, former news presenter and journalist for ITV.

The original GamesMaster ran on Channel 4 between 1992 to 1998, during which I was aged -4 to 2, so I'm afraid I cannot tell you what I thought of it personally. It strikes me as an odd thing to bring back nearly 30 years later, seeing as there's so much gaming #content to watch on YouTube and Twitch. But hey, it was a well-loved show, and this looks like fun.

GamesMaster launches on E4's YouTube channel on November 21st, and will come to their TV channel further down the line.

Disclosure: Robert Florence used to write for RPS.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch