High On Life and Rick And Morty creator Justin Roiland charged with domestic violence

Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty and the founder of High On Life developers Squanch Games, has been charged with domestic violence. The charges relate to a 2020 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in May 2020 and obtained by NBC News. Roiland pled not guilty to the charges in October 2020.

The criminal complaint charges Roiland with "one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit." The alleged incident occured on or around January 19th, 2020 against an anonymous woman Roiland was dating at the time.

Roiland was charged in May 2020, released on $50,000 bond in August 2020, and arraigned in October 2020. Several documents related to the case are currently held under protective order, meaning they cannot be publicly released. A protective order filed in October 2020 forbids Roiland from going within 100 feet of the alleged victim, and required him to surrender any firearms he owned or possessed.

No trial date is currently set.

Roiland is best known as the co-creator of animated hit Rick and Morty. He co-founded Squanch Games in 2016, which released VR game Accounting the same year. In 2022 they released High On Life, a science fiction first-person shooter where the guns talk.