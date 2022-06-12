If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Comedy sci-fi FPS High On Life’s talking weapons will chat you up

Coming this year from Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
High On Life is a comedy sci-fi shooter from Rick And Morty's co-creator Justin Roiland.

If you’re a fan of the comedy stylings of Rick And Morty and its co-creator Justin Roiland then you’ll probably be all over the wacky sci-fi shooter High On Life. The game was announced at today’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, and it seems Roiland is voicing its main character. Feel free to chuckle at the trailer below.

Roiland’s Squanch games is making something that’s not too far from the scientific zaniness of Rick And Morty, and his other show Solar Opposites. You’ll play as a recent high-school grad who teams up with a talking gun to start your first job as a bounty hunter. Fight off the invading alien forces of Garmantuous and his cartel to save Earth. Pretty standard day, really. The aliens are after using humans as drugs, which is just weird but right up Roiland’s avenue.

The guns are a bit off-putting, staring at you like that as you run about exploring High On Life’s world. It looks like you’ll be literally feeding them ammo to reload. Probably the best one shown today was ‘Knifey’, who really likes stabbing. The enemies look suitably grotesque and colourful, and they die in viscerally unpleasant ways. There seem to be space Care Bears too.

High On Life is coming to Steam, the Epic Game Store and Xbox consoles later in 2022. It kind of makes me feel a bit sick to look at, but I might grin slightly if one of the chattering weapons says something odd enough.

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch