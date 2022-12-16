If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hold onto your BB, Death Stranding: The Movie's been greenlit

No word on whether it will star Norman Reedus, though
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Sam Bridges and BB strike a pose against a mountainous landscape in Death Stranding

We all know that Hideo Kojima’s a big fan of the film industry, and that many of his games feature big Hollywood talent and have verged on movie-length cutscenes at times. I can’t say it’s a surprise, then, that Death Stranding, which just had its sequel confirmed at The Game Awards last week, is being adapted for film. Kojima Productions are working with production company Hammerstone Studios to bring the BB Boys' post-apocalyptic hiking trip to life.

Death Stranding 2 is definitely a Hideo Kojima joint.

In a statement, Kojima Productions said the plot of the film adaptation is "being kept under wraps", but it will introduce new elements and characters within the Death Stranding series. Does that mean there will be continuity between the film and the games? I might be missing something, but I think only the live-action Assassin’s Creed movie that starred Michael Fassbender has tried doing that before. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise,” Kojima said, who is set to develop and produce the film.

Executive producer Alex Lebovici, who’s credited on the recent horror movie Barbarian, got a bit more noodly about the whole thing. “Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded,” he said. “Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic ‘Hideo Kojima’ production.”

Goodness know when we'll hear more about Death Stranding: The Movie, but here's hoping it's better than the offical book adaptation, yeah?

CJ Wheeler

