Want to know how to install Minecraft mods? Modding is one of the very best things about Minecraft, building upon the foundation of Mojang's colossal sandbox to give players a plethora of brand new experiences. We've already put together our list of the best Minecraft mods we've come across, but if you're looking for a tutorial on how to start using these mods, this is the guide for you.

On this page we'll explain how to install any Minecraft mod. We'll also explore the two main mod loaders - Forge and Fabric - and which one you should pick while modding in Minecraft. And further below we'll offer some recommended mod launchers to help make the modding process much simpler and easier for you.

How to install Minecraft mods

When you start modding, you have to make a choice: will you use a third-party Minecraft mod launcher, or would you prefer to do everything manually by just using the official Minecraft launcher? Many third-party Minecraft launchers nowadays are designed to help you download and install mods with ease, so if you're using a launcher such as MultiMC, you can download and install individual mods and modpacks from within the launcher itself.

If you're just using the standard Minecraft Launcher, you can still easily play with mods. Here's how to install Minecraft mods without a mod launcher:

Download the mod(s) you wish to use. Open Windows Explorer and type "%appdata%\.minecraft" into the address bar. If you don't yet have a mods folder in your ".minecraft" directory, create one. Move the downloaded Exectutable Jar File for each mod into your "mods" folder. Install Forge or Fabric if needed, and let it create a new Minecraft instance for you. Run Minecraft, select the instance you want to run, and click Play.

Forge vs Fabric: Which Minecraft mod loader should you use?

Whether you're using the standard Minecraft launcher or a third-party launcher, you'll need a mod loader like Forge or Fabric to run most Minecraft mods. While launchers help you launch Minecraft with mods, a mod loader is essentially a tool that makes mods work in the first place. Only certain mods, such as Optifine, can run without a mod loader.

The choice of which mod loader is best for you depends on which mods you want to use. Both mod loaders to their job well, so really you should first pick the mods you really want to use, and if they say they're only compatible with one or the other mod loader, then your choice is already made.

Forge has the advantage of being older and more popular, which means lots of mods can only be run on Forge, rather than Fabric. This also makes it easier to create modpacks of mods which are all compatible with Forge.

On the other hand, Fabric has been catching up in recent years and now there are many (not as many, but still many) mods which can only be run on Fabric. It also has the advantage of being the more lightweight and user-friendly of the two choices in my opinion.

MultiMC, a Minecraft mod launcher, gives players an easy user interface to help them set up Minecraft with mods.

Which Minecraft mod launcher should you use?

If you want to make the process of downloading and installing mods easier, then the best thing to do is download and install a third-party Minecraft launcher that you can use instead of Minecraft's default launcher. Here are a few recommendations for mod launchers.

MultiMC

MultiMC is generally considered to be the gold standard when it comes to third-party Minecraft launchers. It's very easy with MultiMC to create new instances of Minecraft, pick the version, and then load it up with all the mods your heart desires. It's easy to configure and make changes to existing instances when you want to add new mods or disable outdated mods.

ATLauncher

ATLauncher is steadily making a name for itself as a lightweight and powerful Minecraft launcher capable of adding modpacks and mods to your game with ease. The UI isn't exactly beautiful, but it's a reliable and easy-to-use tool that will allow you to browse and install mods without any unexpected difficulties.

CurseForge

The CurseForge app has support for a great many games besides Minecraft, but you can easily just use it as a Minecraft launcher. It's a sleek and clean launcher which allows you to very easily incorporate CurseForge mods and modpacks into your game.

That wraps up this quick primer on how to get started modding your Minecraft games. If you want to take your Minecraft worlds to the next level after all your chosen mods are installed, check out our list of the best Minecraft shaders. You can also use mods to help create fantastic builds in Minecraft Creative Mode, so why not take a look at our pages of Minecraft build ideas and Minecraft house ideas for inspiration?