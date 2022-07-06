How to watch the CD Projekt Red 20th anniversary stream today

Can you believe it’s already been twenty years since CD Projekt Red started making games? No? Well, let’s have a quick refresher of what else happened in 2002 for some perspective: Queen’s Golden Jubilee, check, last confirmed sighting of the Yangtze river dolphin, righto, SARS starts spreading… okay, let’s just stick to tipping our hats at one of Poland’s best known games developers for now. You can start doing that when the CDPR 20th anniversary livestream kicks off at 3pm BST/4pm CEST/7am PDT today.

CDPR is renowned for The Witcher series, and slightly less so for Cyberpunk 2077, so you can expect to hear something about at least the former during today’s livestream. You’ll be able to watch the stream on Twitch at CDPR’s official channel here. It’ll presumably also be viewable on the CD Projekt Red YouTube channel, but no official stream countdown has started yet. It’s worth keeping an eye on CDPR’s 20th anniversary site too.

Today’s stream is just the first in a series, according to a tweet from CDPR. The company says it’ll start in Vizima, which is the capital city of Temeria in The Witcher series. We might hear more about a concrete date for The Witcher 3’s next-gen update, now due in Q4 this year. It’s entirely possible, but less likely, that CDPR will be chatting in much detail about the next Witcher game, first touted back in April. They probably won't make mention of the allegations of crunch during Cyberpunk 2077's development, though.

The wider CD Projekt group is actually a bit longer in the tooth than just two decades old, originally starting out in the ‘90s when schools pals Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński began importing games to Poland. If you’re interested in the full history of CD Projekt and CDPR then there’s a handy potted guide over on their website. I’d completely forgotten there was ever a Witcher mobile game, for example.

Don’t worry if you miss today’s stream because real life gets in the way. We’ll keep you informed of anything noteworthy that comes out of it. Probably won’t bother if the whole thing is just to announce a Fall Guys crossover.