I can't wait to play Frostpunk 2 in 2024, because apparently I hate myself

It's been confirmed that the city builder will be out sometime next year

A person covered in oil looks beyond the viewpoint of the screenshot and a burning generator is reflected in their goggles in Frostpunk 2
Image credit: 11 bit studios
News by Rachel Watts
I honestly thought that 11 Bit Studios would have a tough time making Frostpunk 2 stand out from the original game, but from the looks of the sequel's new trailer, it certainly stands out all right. It looks like a very mean game, and I'm sure I'm going to love every second of it when it comes out, which was confirmed as 2024 during the PC Gaming Show. You can check out the trailer below.

Okay, but like this trailer scares me a little. So much so that I'm already dreading the choices that this follow-up will chuck at me. The cinematic trailer (so no gameplay just yet) showed lots of fire, general chaos, and lots of dead bodies, as well as a gritty narrator justifying human sacrifice for innovation. It's incredibly unpleasant, but I am so pumped to play it.

If you're not up to date with Frostpunk 2, this one takes place thirty years after the post-apocalyptic blizzard swallowed the Earth. Humans are still reliant on resource-hungry machines, but in this age, coal has been replaced with oil. Just like the first game, you need to scratch together the last of humanity and survive the harsh weather, making tough choices that may or may not involve human sacrifices like the trailer darkly teased.

Still not much about how gameplay will differ from the first game just yet, but thematically it looks like we'll be dealing with ethical quandaries perhaps even more brutal than the first game. It's certainly talking a big talk with that trailer, so let's hope it lives up to expectations. No specific release date for Frostpunk 2 yet, but as I said before, it should be out sometime in 2024.

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel is RPS' reviews ranger. She has seven years of games journalism under her hat and has always been a passionate advocate for indie games so feel safe knowing that RPS’s reviews section will be packed with both indies as well as AAA games.

