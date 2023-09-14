Get a free month of RPS Premium
I really like kicking in doors in Deathbulge: Battle Of The Bands

I think there's some sort of musical RPG thing going on as well, maybe?

Faye stands in a Porf's house in Deathbulge: Battle Of The Bands, having kicked his front door into his TV
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Deathbulge
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

Longtime readers will know that I really appreciate a good kick in a vide-oh my god I've been working here that long. Anyway, I like a kick, and I like a game that manages to actually be funny, and I have been playing Deathbulge: Battle Of The Bands. You do the math(s).

I actually wrote about Deathbulge in a round up of best demos in a Steam Next Fest back in 2020, at which time I enjoyed the RPG antics of a band entering a cursed Battle Of The Bands competition and finding out that it's a fight to the death. The full thing came out a month ago without my noticing, and got past the endpoint of the demo. It's fun! I'm enjoying the combat, which is both real-time and turn-based, and has some surprisingly deep tactics attached to it. But more importantly, the full Deathbulge game starts in a town where you enter houses by kicking doors in.

About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

