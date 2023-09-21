Get a free month of RPS Premium
The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 31: we all own The Wolf Among Us now (no we don't)

Also announcing my new game: Legally Distinct Large Wolf Man

Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

A lot of stuff happened over the past couple of weeks, so in this week's Electronic Wireless Show podcast we briefly round up some of the Unity nonsense, and some of the more interesting and/or funny bits of the Microsoft leak that happened at the start of the week. But what we really want to talk about is intellectual property rights! Bill Willingham, the man who came up with Fables (the IP that brought you The Wolf Among Us) declared via. blog post that he's making Fables a public domain property. What does that mean? Can we all just make Fables video games now? And what can we do with Sherlock holmes?

Plus: James broke the Lenovo Legion Go, I've been playing lots of games that aren't Starfield, and James recommends more music!

We recorded this on Wednesday so some things may have changed when you listen to this.

We've been playing Titanfall 2, in which something is or may be afoot, comedy music RPG Deathbulge: Battle Of The Bands, cute fantasy-ish life sim Fae Farm, and a little bit Payday 3.

Recommendations this week are chiptune musician Chipzel (who did the music in Superhexagon and Dicey Dungeons) and the new series of Takeshi's Castle.

About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

