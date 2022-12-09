If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Immortals of Aveum is EA's new magic-slinging FPS, out next year

It's being headed by Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins
Rachel Watts avatar
News by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on

At this year's Game Awards, we got to see a short teaser trailer for the latest game to come under EA's Originals label. It's called Immortals of Aveum, and it's being made by the recently-formed Ascendant Studios - which you might remember is Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins' new thing. Details about the first-person magic shoot 'em up are slim, but the trailer shows off some flashy magical spells and a fantasy city in crisis. You can watch the teaser reveal below.

Watch on YouTube

This magic-slinging FPS is being headed up by Robbins, who said in a statement, "I founded Ascendant Studios to make original and epic games, and here we are, four years later, about to finish our first one.

"What started as a crazy, exciting idea has grown into a crazy, exciting triple-A game. I chose EA as our publishing partner because we know they’ll help Immortals of Aveum reach the biggest audience possible."

The statement goes on to big up the rest of the talent on the development team, but the trailer itself gives us very little to work with. Half of it's spent showing some cogs and big machines whirring into place, and it looks like the player will have an intriguing-looking gauntlet, too. The last third shows an almighty battle taking place in the world outside the temple of cogs and whirring machines, with laser beams, giant monsters and chaps running round with axes screaming at each other. Still, some pretty effects, no doubt about that.

Like I said, details are sparse right now, so there's no release date for Immortals of Aveum, but Ascendant Studios says that it'll release sometime in 2023.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Rachel Watts avatar

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel manages all things reviews for RPS. Ever since she first started writing about games on the internet, she’s always felt strongly about championing indies and will never stop banging on about the latest indie darling. If you know of an upcoming game you think RPS would be interested in, she’s the gal to reach out to.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch