It’s a good day for an RPS Game Club live chat, and we’re talking Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands

So ends another month of the RPS Game Club, which means another chance to gather together and swap video game opinions like scary stories ‘round the campfire. The topic, comedy rock RPG/door-kicking sim Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands, was picked by a sadly absent Alice B, but you know what they say when beloved colleagues become ensnared the kind of Kafkaesque employment limbo that only a corporate acquisition can engineer: the show must go on. We’re therefore sticking to the schedule, and will launch the liveblog at 4pm BST today, Friday May 31st.

Do you have some Nic-style anecdotes of band life to share? Do you want to call me a philistine for not generally liking turn-based games? Do you hold an opinion on Deathbulge outside of those two extremely narrow examples? Come join the chat and let us know below, once the liveblog tool goes live.